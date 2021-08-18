Safir Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: PEP,
- Added Positions: BSV, MUB, SUB, BLV, BIV, VXF, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH,
- Sold Out: ABT,
For the details of Safir Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/safir+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 97,031 shares, 32.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 279,684 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 179,959 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 37,538 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 50,157 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Safir Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Safir Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Safir Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Safir Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.
