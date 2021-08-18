Silver Rock Financial LP Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Sells KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Osiris Acquisition Corp, sells KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Constellium SE, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Rock Financial LP. As of 2021Q2, Silver Rock Financial LP owns 172 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 2,008,879 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 376,424 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU) - 1,700,000 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Ardagh Group SA (ARD) - 523,863 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,008,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 329,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 807,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in New Vista Acquisition Corp by 595.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 355,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 1096.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 328,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in Orion Acquisition Corp by 1285.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 291,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04.