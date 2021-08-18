We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Silver Rock Financial LP Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Sells KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Silver Rock Financial LP (Current Portfolio) buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Osiris Acquisition Corp, sells KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Constellium SE, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Rock Financial LP. As of 2021Q2, Silver Rock Financial LP owns 172 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silver Rock Financial LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+rock+financial+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silver Rock Financial LP
  1. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 2,008,879 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 376,424 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
  3. Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU) - 1,700,000 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ardagh Group SA (ARD) - 523,863 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,008,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Osiris Acquisition Corp (OSI.U)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 329,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 807,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 807,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Vista Acquisition Corp (NVSAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in New Vista Acquisition Corp by 595.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 355,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH)

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 1096.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 328,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH)

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 1096.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 328,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Orion Acquisition Corp (OHPAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in Orion Acquisition Corp by 1285.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 291,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Sold Out: Constellium SE (CSTM)

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17.

Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Sold Out: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB.U)

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Silver Rock Financial LP. Also check out:

1. Silver Rock Financial LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Silver Rock Financial LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silver Rock Financial LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silver Rock Financial LP keeps buying
