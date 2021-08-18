Silver Rock Financial LP Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Sells KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Reinvent Technology Partners Y

- New Purchases: KAHC, GGPIU, FVIV, RTPY, OSI.U, FYBR, CRZNU, VLATU, WPCB.U, FCAX, APGB, ANZUU, CSTA.U, LUXA, THMAU, TWOA, FRWAU, SCAQU, LGV.U, TRCA.U, MIT, PIAI, CENH, ZTAQU, RKTA.U, SRNG, NAAC, AURCU, ARBG, AAC, PSPC.U, DYNS, VPCC.U, RONI.U, VGII.U, VPCBU, GHACU, SBII.U, FACA, JWSM, PLMIU, LCAAU, BRIVU, ASPCU, KRNLU, JOFFU, NSTB, HCNEU, TBSAU, ISAA, POND.U, EQD, SSAAU, WPCA.U, FRONU, PACXU, NDACU, ITQRU, ZNTE, HZON, FTVIU, HCIIU, CRU.U, STRE.U, CMLTU, FSSIU, SDACU, VYGG.U,
- Added Positions: HYACU, HYACU, NVSAU, NSH, NSH, OHPAU, LDHAU, FRXB.U, AMPI.U, DHBCU, HTPA, DTOCU, LGACU, ANAC.U, HIIIU, DHCAU, ESM.U, HERAU, TSIBU, TMAC.U, ACQRU, ISOS.U, LOKM.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, EJFAU, KAIR, OEPWU, FSRXU, PICC.U, ASZ.U, SVFC, SNII.U, GTPBU, PFDRU, GTPAU, SVFB, PRPC.U, SCOBU,
- Reduced Positions: STKL,
- Sold Out: KAHC.U, FVIV.U, RTPYU, CSTM, BHC, APGB.U, SEAH, SRNGU, AAC.U, MIT.U, JWSM.U, FACA.U, CTOS, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, IACB.U,
- KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 2,008,879 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 376,424 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
- Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU) - 1,700,000 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ardagh Group SA (ARD) - 523,863 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,008,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Osiris Acquisition Corp (OSI.U)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 329,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYACU)
Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 807,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Vista Acquisition Corp (NVSAU)
Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in New Vista Acquisition Corp by 595.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 355,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH)
Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 1096.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 328,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Orion Acquisition Corp (OHPAU)
Silver Rock Financial LP added to a holding in Orion Acquisition Corp by 1285.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 291,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.Sold Out: Constellium SE (CSTM)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB.U)
Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04.
