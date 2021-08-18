Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. Buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, Sells Riley Exploration Permian Inc

Investment company Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, sells Riley Exploration Permian Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.
- Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX) - 1,784,113 shares, 62.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) - 5,587,128 shares, 37.15% of the total portfolio.
- Riley Exploration Permian Inc (T7U) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. initiated holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.85%. The holding were 1,784,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Riley Exploration Permian Inc (T7U)
Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. sold out a holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $43.8, with an estimated average price of $28.93.
