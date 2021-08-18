Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. Buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, Sells Riley Exploration Permian Inc

New Purchases: REPX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, sells Riley Exploration Permian Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yorktown+energy+partners+xi%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX) - 1,784,113 shares, 62.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) - 5,587,128 shares, 37.15% of the total portfolio. Riley Exploration Permian Inc (T7U) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. initiated holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.85%. The holding were 1,784,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. sold out a holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $43.8, with an estimated average price of $28.93.