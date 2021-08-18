HealthCor Management, L.P. Buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corp, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: WOOF, REGN, CVS, BMY, TMO, NTRA, SYK, NVRO, UHS, AMGN, NBIX, THC, LGV, DCPH, RACB, LIVN, MSAC, RAPT, GHRS, IKNA, OHPA, CMLT, OMEG, EUCRU, CYT, DAWN, GLUE, JYAC, ATAI, BHVN,
- Added Positions: BIIB, ALGN, VEEV, IDXX, AFMD, SNDX, CYTK, EHC, BSX, MRUS, ARYD, GLPG, JNCE,
- Reduced Positions: VRTX, MCK, HCA, HZNP, MRVI, ABC, WELL, VTR, DHR, DXCM, ZTS, MDT, BCRX, NVST, HUM, HALO, IRWD, ABGI,
- Sold Out: INCY, AGIO, ABBV, IQV, COO, QGEN, CNMD, GH, ANTM, NUAN, RPRX, RARE, ACAD, SHC, ALLO, BMRN, HAE, TVTX, RCUS, EHTH, AUPH, CRIS, ICUI, MSACU, OHPAU, CERN, FNCH, CMIIU, KIN, OMER, HLXA, ANIK,
These are the top 5 holdings of HealthCor Management, L.P.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 764,330 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 339,300 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.44%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,235,048 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.43%
- Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) - 4,944,450 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 190,380 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 4,944,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $635.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 190,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 1,267,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,474,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 182,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 789,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 321.44%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 339,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 66.22%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $675.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 118,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $316.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 136,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $676.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Affimed NV (AFMD)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Affimed NV by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,422,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,751,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36.Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $55.8.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.
