HealthCor Management, L.P. Buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corp, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corp, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthCor Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, HealthCor Management, L.P. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 764,330 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 339,300 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.44% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,235,048 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.43% Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) - 4,944,450 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 190,380 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 4,944,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $635.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 190,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 1,267,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,474,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 182,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 789,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 321.44%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 339,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 66.22%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $675.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 118,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $316.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 136,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $676.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Affimed NV by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,422,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,751,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $55.8.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.