HealthCor Management, L.P. Buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corp, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HealthCor Management, L.P. Buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corp, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company HealthCor Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corp, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, AbbVie Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthCor Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, HealthCor Management, L.P. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HealthCor Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/healthcor+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HealthCor Management, L.P.
  1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 764,330 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  2. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 339,300 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.44%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,235,048 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.43%
  4. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) - 4,944,450 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 190,380 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 4,944,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $635.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 190,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 1,267,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,474,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 182,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 789,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 321.44%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 339,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 66.22%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $675.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 118,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $316.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 136,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $676.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Affimed NV (AFMD)

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Affimed NV by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,422,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,751,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36.

Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $55.8.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of HealthCor Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. HealthCor Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HealthCor Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HealthCor Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HealthCor Management, L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider