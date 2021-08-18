Birch Grove Capital LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp V, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp V, WESCO International Inc, ChampionX Corp

New Purchases: CCV, SPR, FLXN,

CCV, SPR, FLXN, Added Positions: BCO, RDUS, OI, DHT,

BCO, RDUS, OI, DHT, Reduced Positions: WSC, MPLN, HHC, NMRK,

WSC, MPLN, HHC, NMRK, Sold Out: CCV.U, WCC, CHX, THC, CVS, ECC, ELY, CCX, VTRS, AGC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Churchill Capital Corp V, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Radius Health Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp V, WESCO International Inc, ChampionX Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Grove Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Birch Grove Capital LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U) - 400,000 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV) - 400,000 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 400,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 304,600 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 312,709 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 45,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.38.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $13.08.