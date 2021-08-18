Birch Grove Capital LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp V, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp V, WESCO International Inc, ChampionX Corp

- New Purchases: CCV, SPR, FLXN,
- Added Positions: BCO, RDUS, OI, DHT,
- Reduced Positions: WSC, MPLN, HHC, NMRK,
- Sold Out: CCV.U, WCC, CHX, THC, CVS, ECC, ELY, CCX, VTRS, AGC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Grove Capital LP
- Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U) - 400,000 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio.
- Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV) - 400,000 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 400,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 304,600 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 312,709 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 45,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)
Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.38.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29.Sold Out: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $13.08.
