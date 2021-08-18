Birch Grove Capital LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp V, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp V, WESCO International Inc, ChampionX Corp

We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Birch Grove Capital LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp V, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp V, WESCO International Inc, ChampionX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Birch Grove Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp V, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Radius Health Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp V, WESCO International Inc, ChampionX Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Grove Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Birch Grove Capital LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Birch Grove Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+grove+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Grove Capital LP
  1. Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U) - 400,000 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV) - 400,000 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 400,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 304,600 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  5. GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 312,709 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV)

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 45,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U)

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.38.

Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.

Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Sold Out: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $13.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Birch Grove Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Birch Grove Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Birch Grove Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Birch Grove Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Birch Grove Capital LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider