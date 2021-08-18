Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: DFAC, NFRA, TLTD, TILT, REET, JMST, ICSH, TY, VTWO, VOO, CL, TOLZ, ESGV, MA, CVX, VO, VSGX, VUG, ARKK, CRWD, ROKU, FB, WFC, TGT, IDXX, CMCSA, BK, VINP, GOED, HCDI, SNDL,
- Added Positions: VTI, VXUS, BND, CI, XOM, NVDA, BRK.B, ADX, QQQ, VEA, MRK, ABBV, QCOM, ABT, PEP, MSFT, JPM, VTEB, HD, GOOGL, KO, BXMT, BA, PG, TSLA, GOOG, PYPL, BY, SCHA, V, BXMX, WEC, DIS, VZ, UL, PFE, MS, LOW, JNJ, HON, AMGN, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, BNDX, VIG, MCD, ITOT, AMZN, TMO, UNH, VEU, T, CAT, FITB, MQT, QQQX, MRNA, IWM,
- Sold Out: IGF, AON, GE, SWKS, WBT, CHY, BX, BST, PBR, JPS, IGR, BDJ, BW, XIN,
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,209,831 shares, 23.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.97%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 574,976 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.52%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,472,162 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 4,070,293 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,496,893 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.25%
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 4,070,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 1,335,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac (TLTD)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $75.19, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.381000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 505,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $159.02 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.007200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 188,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 912,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 224,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 574,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,048,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 122.64%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 70.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.89 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.78.
