Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, General Electric Co

Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac, FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, General Electric Co, Welbilt Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 137 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,209,831 shares, 23.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.97% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 574,976 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.52% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,472,162 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 4,070,293 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,496,893 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.25%

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 4,070,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 1,335,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $75.19, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.381000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 505,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $159.02 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.007200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 188,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 912,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 224,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 574,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,048,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 122.64%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 70.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.89 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.78.