Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Outfront Media Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Outfront Media Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Welltower Inc, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 308,251 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 5,479,822 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.57% Public Storage (PSA) - 589,152 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89% Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 2,146,517 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.71% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 1,041,540 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.31%

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 6,794,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 980,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,221,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 324,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 190.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,159,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 112.34%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,355,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 600.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,747,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,605,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,308,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02.