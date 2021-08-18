Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Outfront Media Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

- New Purchases: HST, NNN, ROIC, NHI,
- Added Positions: OUT, MGP, SBRA, ACC, SPG, CXP, AMT, ARE, CCI, DRH,
- Reduced Positions: VER, INVH, WELL, REG, SBAC, ELS, FR, AIRC, DLR, PSA, RPAI, VICI, EQIX, HTA, AVB, O, CUZ, PLD, CPT, CUBE, DRE, VTR, UE, REXR, OFC, CTRE,
- Sold Out: SHO, AMH,
These are the top 5 holdings of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 308,251 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 5,479,822 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.57%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 589,152 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89%
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 2,146,517 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.71%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 1,041,540 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.31%
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 6,794,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 980,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,221,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 324,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 190.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,159,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 112.34%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,355,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 600.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,747,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,605,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,308,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $12.73.Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02.
