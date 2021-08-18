We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Outfront Media Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Outfront Media Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Welltower Inc, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lasalle+investment+management+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC
  1. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 308,251 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
  2. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 5,479,822 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.57%
  3. Public Storage (PSA) - 589,152 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89%
  4. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 2,146,517 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.71%
  5. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 1,041,540 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.31%
New Purchase: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 6,794,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 980,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,221,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 324,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 190.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,159,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 112.34%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,355,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 600.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,747,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,605,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,308,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

1. LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
