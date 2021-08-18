Merit Financial Group, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

New Purchases: DFAC, IBDM, IYY, BTEC, BTAL, SHOP, QUS, TAXF, DFUS, VXUS, NUMG, ONLN, FREL, KOMP, BLCN, ARKQ, RFG, SMMV, SPLV, VT, XLU, RYT, SCHG, VO, JMST, FLWS, KHC, AMD, AMKR, EL, FITB, INTU, MSI, ZTS, IWN, SQ, MRNA, DOW, CRBN, DBJP, GLDM, IAU, SHIP,

DFAC, IBDM, IYY, BTEC, BTAL, SHOP, QUS, TAXF, DFUS, VXUS, NUMG, ONLN, FREL, KOMP, BLCN, ARKQ, RFG, SMMV, SPLV, VT, XLU, RYT, SCHG, VO, JMST, FLWS, KHC, AMD, AMKR, EL, FITB, INTU, MSI, ZTS, IWN, SQ, MRNA, DOW, CRBN, DBJP, GLDM, IAU, SHIP, Added Positions: VUG, DVYE, VDC, ARKK, SPY, DGRW, QQQ, SPYG, IVV, VOO, XBI, AMZN, MSFT, PCEF, XLP, HDV, SPSM, VIGI, VXF, PYPL, DEM, IWM, VWO, JKD, BNDX, LHX, LMT, BND, PDM, FSK, DGRO, AGG, V, EMQQ, ESGU, FINX, IEFA, IEMG, MTUM, MUB, SDY, VEA, VGT, VIOO, VTI, PG, LUV, GD, HD, TMO, UNP, ETY, BA, OHI, TFC, EXG, LOW, ILMN, CL, RSP, IBM, LEN, ETN, VB, DUK, CMCSA, BKNG, CSCO, CHD, CERN, CCL, CVS, BDX, BNS, XLV, SBUX, SRNE, DG, ABT, NOW, CDW, WMB, DIS, ARKG, VLO, TXN, TSM, MCD, DSI, TRV, SO, CRM, FLRN, RY, PSA, DAL, IWF, MDT,

USMV, EFAV, BLOK, AAPL, XOM, USFR, ICLN, FB, T, GOOG, GS, JNJ, HON, CLX, BABA, PDI, CSM, TSLA, PM, MA, WMT, ACWV, RTX, IWB, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, GOOGL, KMB, MAR, QUAL, PEP, GLD, QCLN, PULS, IJH, VNQ, EFA, EEMV, IJK, ASML, VTV, EEM, BYND, NIO, NVTA, HOMB, VZ, UNH, UPS, QCOM, NOC, NSC, MRK, JPM, KO, BP, AXP, Sold Out: DE, SHY, USO, MMM, ARKW, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merit Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Merit Financial Group, LLC owns 260 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,087,379 shares, 29.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 675,704 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 880,359 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) - 2,758,066 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 273,453 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.71%

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 487,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 408,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $104.79. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $61.61, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.44 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1489.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 56,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 150.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $40.28 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $45.07.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.