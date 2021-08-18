Juniper Hill Capital Management LP Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Roblox Corp, QuantumScape Corp, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Twilio Inc

For the details of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juniper+hill+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,449,080 shares, 41.83% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 748,500 shares, 25.38% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 656,571 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 201,842 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 153,297 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.65%
Juniper Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 69,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Juniper Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 26,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Juniper Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 61,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Juniper Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.
