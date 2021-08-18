We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Orin Green Financial, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells , Sempra Energy, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Orin Green Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, sells , Sempra Energy, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orin Green Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Orin Green Financial, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orin Green Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orin+green+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Orin Green Financial, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,290 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 247,147 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.40%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,466 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 105,161 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 50,251 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.663400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $86.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 42,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 247,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 105,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.38%. The purchase prices were between $61.71 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $62.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.671900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 37,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Orin Green Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Orin Green Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orin Green Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orin Green Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orin Green Financial, LLC keeps buying
