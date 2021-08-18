Orin Green Financial, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells , Sempra Energy, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IWL, MDYV, ICF, SLYG, SUB, SLYV, COST,
- Added Positions: IVV, VEA, EFA, CMF, VUG, SPDW, GBIL, VV, VCSH, MUB, IJR, QCOM, VWO, AGG, EEM, SPAB, SPSB, AMZN, SPLG, BRK.B, IAGG, IWP, VO, AAPL, FB, RWO, AOA, SPEM, AOR,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IWR, SPMD, SPSM, SPTM, ACWI,
- Sold Out: WORK, SRE, IGSB,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,290 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 247,147 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.40%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,466 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 105,161 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 50,251 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.663400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $86.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 42,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 247,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 105,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.38%. The purchase prices were between $61.71 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $62.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.671900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 37,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Orin Green Financial, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57.
