Bleichroeder LP Buys Pioneer Merger Corp, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Durect Corp, Brunswick Corp

New Purchases: PACX, CMLT, ISLE, ISLE, ISPC, ADRA, ADRA, BRIVU, BRPM, TV, BKTI, CMII, ICCC, FGNA.U, ROCR,

PACX, CMLT, ISLE, ISLE, ISPC, ADRA, ADRA, BRIVU, BRPM, TV, BKTI, CMII, ICCC, FGNA.U, ROCR, Added Positions: QUMU, CUE,

QUMU, CUE, Reduced Positions: GLD, DRRX, BC, IVAC, SAVA, INVE, ATUS, LIQT, IDN, THO, SPGI, CDXS, SHLX, GRA, LSXMK, MRNS, FATE, NS, BX, MGTA, DUOT, JPM, LSXMA, NGL, CNST, GBT, AMP, CRIS, AXP, EPD, SONO, RIBT, IHC, HCAR, PYPL, HCHC, YEXT, INFI, CELC, BATRK, RTX, XFOR, LHX, BATRA, OTIS, PHYS, CARR, LGF.B, XLNX, LITE, ABBV, T, TER, XOM, CDNS, BK, MO, XPER, AVNW,

GLD, DRRX, BC, IVAC, SAVA, INVE, ATUS, LIQT, IDN, THO, SPGI, CDXS, SHLX, GRA, LSXMK, MRNS, FATE, NS, BX, MGTA, DUOT, JPM, LSXMA, NGL, CNST, GBT, AMP, CRIS, AXP, EPD, SONO, RIBT, IHC, HCAR, PYPL, HCHC, YEXT, INFI, CELC, BATRK, RTX, XFOR, LHX, BATRA, OTIS, PHYS, CARR, LGF.B, XLNX, LITE, ABBV, T, TER, XOM, CDNS, BK, MO, XPER, AVNW, Sold Out: DISH, CMLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Merger Corp, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, iSpecimen Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Durect Corp, Brunswick Corp, Intevac Inc, Cassava Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bleichroeder LP. As of 2021Q2, Bleichroeder LP owns 92 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bleichroeder LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bleichroeder+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 475,000 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Linde PLC (LIN) - 192,627 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 500,000 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Durect Corp (DRRX) - 26,414,656 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Identiv Inc (INVE) - 2,196,389 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in iSpecimen Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.32, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 600,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Adara Acquisition Corp. Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Qumu Corp by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.8 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09.