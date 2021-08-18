Bleichroeder LP Buys Pioneer Merger Corp, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Durect Corp, Brunswick Corp

- New Purchases: PACX, CMLT, ISLE, ISLE, ISPC, ADRA, ADRA, BRIVU, BRPM, TV, BKTI, CMII, ICCC, FGNA.U, ROCR,
- Added Positions: QUMU, CUE,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, DRRX, BC, IVAC, SAVA, INVE, ATUS, LIQT, IDN, THO, SPGI, CDXS, SHLX, GRA, LSXMK, MRNS, FATE, NS, BX, MGTA, DUOT, JPM, LSXMA, NGL, CNST, GBT, AMP, CRIS, AXP, EPD, SONO, RIBT, IHC, HCAR, PYPL, HCHC, YEXT, INFI, CELC, BATRK, RTX, XFOR, LHX, BATRA, OTIS, PHYS, CARR, LGF.B, XLNX, LITE, ABBV, T, TER, XOM, CDNS, BK, MO, XPER, AVNW,
- Sold Out: DISH, CMLF,
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 475,000 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 192,627 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio.
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 500,000 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Durect Corp (DRRX) - 26,414,656 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Identiv Inc (INVE) - 2,196,389 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLT)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp (ISLE)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp (ISLE)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in iSpecimen Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.32, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 600,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adara Acquisition Corp. Class A (ADRA)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Adara Acquisition Corp. Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qumu Corp (QUMU)
Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Qumu Corp by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.8 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09.
