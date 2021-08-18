Capital World Investors Buys Agilon Health Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Autodesk Inc

- New Purchases: AGL, ROK, CSCO, TSP, EDR, EDR, TROW, SHLS, AMTI, APTV, IS, BKH, BILI, RCM, TJX, CANO, DIDI, PAY, PAY, WFRD, FYBR, FA, ALHC, XMTR, DSEY, YOU, VEI, DRVN, PLTK, XOG, CREE, ADNT, REGI, SLM, FN, CNI, BAMR, GT, ROST, SSRM, AUY, OGN, OTLY, AKYA, STOR, GSHD, GRUB, ACVA,
- Added Positions: FB, T, BXP, CARR, CVS, DRI, AMAT, NVCR, CNC, GOOGL, BNTX, BKNG, XOM, LHX, HD, SPGI, CMG, LULU, BG, CZR, ETSY, AMZN, EMR, PFE, COG, COST, FDX, PXD, GOOG, CTLT, PYPL, YETI, ADM, BLK, CMCSA, VRTX, CHK, AON, BAM, STZ, NEE, MSI, REG, TD, KKR, MO, AAPL, GOLD, CVX, COP, LLY, FITB, NLOK, BX, TEL, ESNT, SYNH, TWST, ABCL, CNQ, VALE, MU, PGR, RIO, TRP, DFS, PM, DG, EPAM, ANET, TRUP, W, BHVN, ZLAB, XPEV, LU, ABNB, APD, ARE, ADP, BNS, BAX, CAG, CPA, DHR, DXCM, EL, EXR, GILD, FUL, MNST, HELE, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, TGTX, MAN, MCD, MSTR, NDAQ, NEM, PNC, PEP, VFC, GTLS, PODD, KDP, CG, QSR, SQ, TEAM, MGP, BKR, MDB, CDAY, FOCS, FTCH, MRNA, NFE, SILK, GO, ZI, JAMF, JAMF, LUNG, PRCH, ALGN, AZN, FIS, CTAS, FIX, CPRT, DLB, D, IBN, TILE, JCI, MFC, MDT, MAA, MCO, NOC, NVS, NVO, NUS, PG, PEG, RF, RSG, RGLD, SAP, STM, SBCF, WPM, SBUX, STRA, SLF, UL, URI, DIS, WCN, WM, XEL, BRK.A, AWI, DEI, NOG, ADUS, FRC, TNDM, RVNC, JD, CRON, KNSL, NTB, AYX, FND, CVNA, BAND, RPAY, ACA, DTIL, TW, CTVA, DCUE, NET, ZNTL, KC, AEPPZ, KRON, SEER, AESC, IVV, VEU, VT,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, MA, HON, JPM, SHOP, V, TMO, ADSK, CSX, DPZ, CCI, EQIX, HUM, MRK, C, REGN, BFAM, BA, DTE, EXAS, PCAR, TMUS, PTON, AMD, ITW, MSFT, LIN, TXN, VMC, PH, DAL, AEP, KO, HUN, TGT, LYB, PLD, CMS, ICE, MOH, NFLX, QCOM, UPS, VZ, FLT, PAYC, SE, DELL, UBER, ASML, HES, BAC, BMY, DE, GIS, HAE, HUBB, MTCH, ISRG, LMT, NSC, NUE, PKG, PAYX, SPG, TSM, MELI, DOCU, NEEPP, NEEPP, BEKE, DNMR, AES, ATVI, AMT, BTI, CF, COF, CI, CCEP, DHI, EMN, GS, JNJ, K, LEN, LII, MAR, MIDD, MS, VTRS, NKE, SIVB, SUI, TU, TEVA, UNP, VLO, WMT, WYNN, YUM, BIP, FNV, STLA, YNDX, GWRE, YY, BURL, ARMK, ZEN, CNNE, HUYA, DOW, DTP, WMG, DEN, ABT, ALNY, TFC, BLL, ENB, ALT, JKHY, J, LYV, MTD, MGI, RY, SJR, SHW, TOL, WSO, RDS.B, MLCO, CHTR, PBA, ZG, FANG, WDAY, NAVI, HUBS, KEYS, Z, PEN, DAVA, LEVI, BYND, KTB, OSH, SNOW, OAS, BMBL, OSCR, SNCY, ACWI, SPY,
- Sold Out: TWTR, BSX, NXST, CL, NOW, EOG, PPD, CVET, MKTX, EFX, XM, WDR, PGTI, IPHI, GWPH, CTB, GE, LSPD, TMX, BIPC, DADA, LMND, AMWL, RIDE, WTRU, AEPPL, BABA, PHG, TRQ, IHG, GNTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capital World Investors
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,830,050 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 37,282,565 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 39,369,326 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 46,113,579 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,118,653 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,479,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $312.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,590,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,849,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,633,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,381,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Capital World Investors initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $210.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,312,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 445.96%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,217,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 19532.14%. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,852,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,528,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,105,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 61.47%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,519,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Capital World Investors added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,845,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.
