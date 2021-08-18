We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Capital World Investors Buys Agilon Health Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Autodesk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital World Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Agilon Health Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, AT&T Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Autodesk Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital World Investors. As of 2021Q2, Capital World Investors owns 600 stocks with a total value of $587.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital World Investors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+world+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital World Investors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,830,050 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 37,282,565 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 39,369,326 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 46,113,579 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,118,653 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,479,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $312.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,590,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,849,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP)

Capital World Investors initiated holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,633,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Capital World Investors initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,381,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Capital World Investors initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $210.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,312,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Capital World Investors added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 445.96%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,217,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Capital World Investors added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 19532.14%. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,852,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Capital World Investors added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,528,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Capital World Investors added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,105,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Capital World Investors added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 61.47%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,519,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Capital World Investors added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,845,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Capital World Investors sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital World Investors. Also check out:

1. Capital World Investors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital World Investors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital World Investors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital World Investors keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider