LNZ Capital LP Buys Evergy Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, The AES Corp, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sempra Energy, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Evergy Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, The AES Corp, OGE Energy Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sempra Energy, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LNZ Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, LNZ Capital LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 300,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Entergy Corp (ETR) - 173,679 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.36% The AES Corp (AES) - 620,000 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 313.33% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 150,000 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. New Position General Motors Co (GM) - 190,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.00%

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.19%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 312,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 50,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in The AES Corp by 313.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.88%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 163.07%. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 81,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.