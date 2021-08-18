LNZ Capital LP Buys Evergy Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, The AES Corp, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Sempra Energy, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

- New Purchases: EVRG, AEP, OGE, CNP, CMS, POR, ADNT, DCRC,
- Added Positions: AES, MGA, GM, F, APTV,
- Reduced Positions: PEG, ETR,
- Sold Out: NEE, SRE, ALUS, WEC, DUK, XEL, ES, EIX, CLIM,
For the details of LNZ Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lnz+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LNZ Capital LP
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 300,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Entergy Corp (ETR) - 173,679 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.36%
- The AES Corp (AES) - 620,000 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 313.33%
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 150,000 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Motors Co (GM) - 190,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.00%
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.19%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 312,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 50,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in The AES Corp by 313.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.88%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 163.07%. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 81,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of LNZ Capital LP. Also check out:
1. LNZ Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LNZ Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LNZ Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LNZ Capital LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment