Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Avalara Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Chewy Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avalara Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Chewy Inc, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, Pinterest Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 247 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 797,591 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.16% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 458,468 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.99% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 471,936 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.67% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 139,895 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 285,340 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.56%

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 290.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Edison International by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.