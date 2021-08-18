NWK Group, Inc. Buys Lam Research Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Workday Inc, Shake Shack Inc

We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NWK Group, Inc. Buys Lam Research Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Workday Inc, Shake Shack Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NWK Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lam Research Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Tapestry Inc, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Workday Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TopBuild Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NWK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, NWK Group, Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWK Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwk+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NWK Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 211,753 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 183,646 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 140,124 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.58%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 110,690 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,432 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $569.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 10,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 39,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 20,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 75,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 71,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 140,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 86.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 75,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $688.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 56,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 408.98%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of NWK Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. NWK Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NWK Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NWK Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NWK Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider