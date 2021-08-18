NWK Group, Inc. Buys Lam Research Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Workday Inc, Shake Shack Inc

- New Purchases: LRCX, FANG, PXD, TPR, URBN, SCHP, VMBS, VBR, VBK, SCZ, VTI,
- Added Positions: VCIT, PINS, BND, TSLA, APPS, VCSH, PYPL, SCHG, SHW, PH, QCOM, TSCO, IWM, SCHR, IEI, LQD, TLT, IWF, EEM, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IJR, NKE, VNQ, SCHO, IEF,
- Sold Out: LULU, WDAY, SHAK, CRM, BLD, PTON, RNG, ABT, VZ, BMY, XOM, RH, PFE, MSTR, BRK.B, TER, LYFT, JNJ, SYY, ADM, ABBV, JBLU, T, CREE, BAC, IBM, RTX, MCK, MDT, PSA, LSPD, SHM, OMC, HALO, CPRT, PZA, MGM, EXEL, MAR, MDLA, NEO, AVAV, ADPT, TFI, ON, SHOP, LGND, AFRM, AI, CCJ, TDOC, PLTR, PHR, BCRX, PAYC, PHM, QAI, ADP, FIVN, DDD, SEDG, VDE, SBUX, AGEN, SSYS, TSM, ZBH, SLYG, EPAM, ISRG, ITRI, GH, TCS, AVO, NUAN, SLB, ALB, VTRS, VTV, HRC, UIS, TMUS, ORLY, AMRN, IJS, CTAS, GILD, MKL,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 211,753 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 183,646 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 140,124 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.58%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 110,690 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,432 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $569.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 10,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 39,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 20,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 75,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 71,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 140,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 86.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 75,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $688.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 56,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 408.98%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.
