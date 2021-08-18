Anchor Capital Advisors Llc Buys CarGurus Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Clorox Co, Sells CDK Global Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: CARG, RGLD, VIAC, HUM, CCK, LFMD, FTHM, JBI, JBI, MVBF, LOTZ, COMT, FLDR, ADP,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CarGurus Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Clorox Co, The Walt Disney Co, ViacomCBS Inc, sells CDK Global Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anchor Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Anchor Capital Advisors Llc owns 261 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Republic Bank (FRC) - 532,809 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,587,980 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Gartner Inc (IT) - 390,524 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 795,200 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) - 1,297,093 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,788,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.62 and $128.08, with an estimated average price of $117.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 240,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 403,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $408.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 84.98%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 287,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 2398.78%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 132,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 633.84%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in LiveXLive Media Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 34,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in cbdMD Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.