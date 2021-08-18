Anchor Capital Advisors Llc Buys CarGurus Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Clorox Co, Sells CDK Global Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: CARG, RGLD, VIAC, HUM, CCK, LFMD, FTHM, JBI, JBI, MVBF, LOTZ, COMT, FLDR, ADP,
- Added Positions: CLX, DIS, IWS, C, CBOE, DG, WWD, UI, PGR, OLLI, IAA, IWD, MDLZ, VCIT, VCSH, BSV, ATER, IMXI, DEA, FB, LQD, MPC, EXPI, CB, VTIP, CBU, MSA, PEP, MAR, MKL, IDA, SP, WMT, FISV, ROCK, IWN, IGF, FBND, EVI, BMTX, EBC, CTVA, SPGI, PLOW, PINS, WRAP, YCBD, WTRH, PRFT, PW, AEYE, NVEE, PAYS, LIVX, ICFI,
- Reduced Positions: CDK, HAE, PFE, EPAM, WAT, Y, NUVA, ETN, XRAY, FAF, EXPE, EXPD, HUBB, MTB, MSFT, BA, MINT, ADI, ULTA, ZBH, MCD, JNJ, NSC, GSK, DORM, TRNS, AMGN, EFA, AGG, CTRN, USMV, IWB, IWR, HROW, CELH, STAG, VCLT, WINA, VNQ, UTL, RTX, UBSI, UL, RPM, IEF, RDVT, GLD, EFAV, GMRE, ABBV, LPRO, TUFN, SAIC, HYRE, ROAD, EAF, NSA, MIME, BIG, FFBC, RE, LLY, DRQ, COLB, CL, KO, CSCO, CSGS, FLIC, BRK.B, BDX, B, TFC, AON, HES, AMZN, AIR, SAFT, TMO, TXN, SYY, STT, SO, SON, SSD, SBNY, UFPT, MMM, PSB, ES, MAA, LMT, KAMN, HIFS, GPC,
- Sold Out: VZ, DOX, FIS, PNC, NI, NVO, BABA, NICE,
For the details of ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anchor+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
- First Republic Bank (FRC) - 532,809 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,587,980 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Gartner Inc (IT) - 390,524 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 795,200 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) - 1,297,093 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,788,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.62 and $128.08, with an estimated average price of $117.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 240,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 403,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $408.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 84.98%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 287,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 2398.78%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 132,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 633.84%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LiveXLive Media Inc (LIVX)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in LiveXLive Media Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 34,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: cbdMD Inc (YCBD)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in cbdMD Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment