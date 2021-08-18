Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP Buys Acuity Brands Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ball Corp

- New Purchases: AYI, MHK, MRVL, TER, HOG, CB, AMD, FNV, AMP, ZM, Y, VALE, AZEK, EWBC, SRPT, RTX, FOUR, FHI, SAH, PRG, RH, MTG, PTGX, FOCS, OMF, ARNC, HCI, ORGO, SNAP, AXTA, GPK, RIGL, RXN, TGT, IFF, CYTK, CCJ, COG, FE, GENI, CSCO, TEL, OGN, ESGR, PWP, CERN, EXPD, A, KLAC, STLA, MLM, RNR, GPN, PWR, AQN, OGE, STLD, WAT, CVLT, IBKR, BERY, TRU, AEP, THG, DGX, NVT, JBI, JBI, LXP, O, NWS, NSA, PLNT, PFGC, ANF, BP, VIAV, TTWO, WOR, NWSA, T, JNPR, MCO, RMBS, LUV, TXRH, MTSI, PINC, XRAY, DECK, KSS, LMT, NBIX, SLGN, QRVO, KTB, RSX, UHAL, AEO, TPR, WTM, CROX, ICLR, VRNS, CHE, GPC, HFC, INTU, MKC, OLN, RPM, NOW, MDB, NVST, AMN, MO, NI, URBN, WU, SEM, PAYC, HUBS, PEN, MSGS, ARW, EGP, FDS, LPX, OMCL, SUI, UAA, VMI, TECK, CG, RGNX, AKAM, BIO, CVA, DD, FLS, HSIC, MMS, NVMI, PSB, QCOM, MUSA, PAGS, NRZ,
- Added Positions: BIIB, BLDR, CRM, PYPL, PFE, AZO, ORI, BRO, MGA, IT, NUVA, XLRN, ALGN, MKL, MT, PTCT, AA, AFG, STT, INSM, RLI, SQ, UBER, TX, FL, PACW, AGEN, HWM, XLF, BEN, UTHR, MDT, CCEP, FB, ATEC, AMBA, TRI, NAVI, DXCM, XPO, STC, KMI, ADBE, GGG, CTAS, NARI, MRK, JCI, UPS, CVS, GOOGL, BRK.B, TDY, AJG, GRMN, TTC, EQC, CSX, CRL, WDC, SSNC, ADC, FIVE, LII, MCHP, PODD, AGNC, BDX, CCK, MSFT, WMT, SPR, CVX, MCD, ERIE, EXPE, VOYA, XLE, NVO, ORLY, TWLO, EXEL, NNI, CMG, XLV, KEY, ZNGA, ALLY, SIEN, AGR, APH, CAH, CL, SCI, SIBN, CME, XOM, HIG, RJF, SXT, TNL, MPC, DIA, CAT, PKG, QGEN, STAG, CPRI, BKI, XLB, ROL,
- Reduced Positions: LNC, HRC, GS, INGN, HOLX, INCY, AXNX, SIMO, XLP, NXPI, SWK, ACM, OTIS, TMUS, DG, INTC, HMN, ELS, PSA, QQQ, PEP, WPM, CZR, MMSI, PG, EXR, CHD, LSI, RSG, KMB, FR, GD, CNC, BK, KDP, AME, DRE, MAA, LANC, HR, COR, WMB, DUK, DOC, HUN, HSY, GNTX, MPW, ATR, DOV, CR, KBR, CF, BSIG, YUMC, SCL, DKS, FHN, HLI, STNE, ANAT, BRKR, VRTS, ANTM, URI, SHW, DOX, CNI, ARES, COLD, MDLZ, LNG, TRNO, ALLE, WEC, WPC, ADI, TJX,
- Sold Out: AMZN, MU, BLL, STL, AQUA, RETA, BXS, ETN, MA, LW, CSII, VNT, GILD, EQH, RE, IONS, JNJ, ODFL, EMN, HRTX, WRB, FCX, RGLD, HD, COWN, NKE, LNT, SONY, TXT, CPRT, COST, ICE, JPM, PH, PANW, EWA, BMY, HRL, WFC, JAZZ, PLD, FEZ, D, PB, HON, BHF, DELL, SCHW, ED, HAE, LOW, YUM, V, VLY, MRTX, LITE, FVRR, ARE, DLR, FDX, FLO, SBUX, WEX, OVV, NVS, SYY, BA, FLEX, CUBE, WGO, MGP, AMCR, PGR, SON, CONE, LYFT, FIS, ETR, LRCX, TWNK, GOLF, JHG, UPWK, CBSH, MORN, NICE, HTA, AMH, BURL, CGNT, CGNT, DHR, DE, UFS, K, MMC, WK, MMM, AFL, AMGN, LSTR, MTB, RIO, RGA, TRGP, TROX, ZS, AAON, BCPC, CLX, PKI, AWK, ABBV, ITCI, AMT, AZN, BLK, EAT, CPB, FCFS, CSR, IRM, LOGI, MCY, MET, PIPR, SCCO, TSCO, QTS, RACE, CMBM, ABT, AAP, CCI, DLTR, EQIX, RCII, SNY, SRE, SNV, WM, WST, XENT, AEL, CE, DPZ, IBOC, IP, KR, MNR, NDAQ, ES, SEIC, SIVB, VMC, WLK, ALGS, CNA, CP, CFR, FFIV, HE, JBHT, SJM, LVS, LAD, LIN, DIS, ZBH, EBAY, TSLA, TWTR, HLT, TMX, PJT, ELAN, FTCH, ALL, BIG, XEC, RBC, SEE, VZ, WDFC, WHR, XEL, GNRC, CHGG, BABA, ERIC, COTY, GOCO, INFN, CLDR,
For the details of Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gyon+technologies+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,438 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.55%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 11,951 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.04%
- Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 18,149 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 97,995 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.89%
- Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 16,722 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $179.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 18,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $197.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 16,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 52,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $114.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 19,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 55,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $184.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 15,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 700.19%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 466.58%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 173.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $268.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 733.15%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 58,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 193.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 81,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 355.61%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1613.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.Sold Out: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15.Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment