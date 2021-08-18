Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP Buys Acuity Brands Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ball Corp

New Purchases: AYI, MHK, MRVL, TER, HOG, CB, AMD, FNV, AMP, ZM, Y, VALE, AZEK, EWBC, SRPT, RTX, FOUR, FHI, SAH, PRG, RH, MTG, PTGX, FOCS, OMF, ARNC, HCI, ORGO, SNAP, AXTA, GPK, RIGL, RXN, TGT, IFF, CYTK, CCJ, COG, FE, GENI, CSCO, TEL, OGN, ESGR, PWP, CERN, EXPD, A, KLAC, STLA, MLM, RNR, GPN, PWR, AQN, OGE, STLD, WAT, CVLT, IBKR, BERY, TRU, AEP, THG, DGX, NVT, JBI, JBI, LXP, O, NWS, NSA, PLNT, PFGC, ANF, BP, VIAV, TTWO, WOR, NWSA, T, JNPR, MCO, RMBS, LUV, TXRH, MTSI, PINC, XRAY, DECK, KSS, LMT, NBIX, SLGN, QRVO, KTB, RSX, UHAL, AEO, TPR, WTM, CROX, ICLR, VRNS, CHE, GPC, HFC, INTU, MKC, OLN, RPM, NOW, MDB, NVST, AMN, MO, NI, URBN, WU, SEM, PAYC, HUBS, PEN, MSGS, ARW, EGP, FDS, LPX, OMCL, SUI, UAA, VMI, TECK, CG, RGNX, AKAM, BIO, CVA, DD, FLS, HSIC, MMS, NVMI, PSB, QCOM, MUSA, PAGS, NRZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Acuity Brands Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Teradyne Inc, Biogen Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ball Corp, Sterling Bancorp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP owns 341 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,438 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.55% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 11,951 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.04% Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 18,149 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 97,995 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.89% Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 16,722 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $179.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 18,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $197.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 16,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 52,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $114.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 19,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 55,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $184.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 15,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 700.19%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 466.58%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 173.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $268.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 733.15%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 58,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 193.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 81,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 355.61%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1613.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9.