Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bank of America Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bank of America Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wall+street+access+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 55 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.54%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,287 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,225 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.31%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,368 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,833 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $121.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 87,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 111.54%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430651.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 56.94%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 25,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 339.05%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 7,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 97.86%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 141.93%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 72.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 68,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPSNY)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $45.33.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Angi Inc (ANGI)

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
