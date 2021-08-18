Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys Ferguson PLC, Marvell Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc, Analog Devices Inc

New Purchases: FERG, MRVL, STX, WDC, ETSY, LOGI, COUP, FIVN, TMO, BSX, AMED, STLA, HOLX, NTLA, CRNC, SONO, LLY, EW, SYK, TMCI, UPST, YNDX, VERV, PTGX, AKYA, DNLI, COUR, ABBV, CVS, CERS, KLAC, EFX, ITCI, PEN, ANGO, LIVN, CSTL, IGMS, CERE, DNB, OSH, CFLT, REPH, ILMN, SWAV, OMCL, OPRX, PCRX, VCEL, LNTH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, Marvell Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Facebook Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polar Capital Holdings Plc. As of 2021Q2, Polar Capital Holdings Plc owns 320 stocks with a total value of $22.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 286,770 shares, 20.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,390,403 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,538,511 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,848,698 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 243,179 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.54%. The holding were 286,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,975,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,442,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,351,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $190.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 446,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 603,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 88.06%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,907,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,848,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 197.01%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 695,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,381,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Square Inc by 2074.67%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 357,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 121.07%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $338.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 375,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.