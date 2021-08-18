Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. Buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, PagSeguro Digital, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Twitter Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc

- New Purchases: DRVN, GENI, PAGS, EAT, VMEO, GCMG, LESL, CHWY, CANO, FTCV, FTAI, GFOR.U, AAC, KRBN, GNAC, HHLA, INVE, FMAC, KLAQ, SPAQ, SPAQ, SNCR, CVII.U, CPUH, RMGB, HLAHU,
- Added Positions: EVA, MORN, IVAN, STPC, APO, GCI, ATVI, HMCO, APSG, GEG, FLL, HPX,
- Reduced Positions: IMPX, CRHC, PHIC, IAC, KVSC, GOAC,
- Sold Out: STZ, TWTR, AACQ, VSPR, RSI, WMG, JWS, HZAC, HHLA.U, IVAN.U, DCRNU, SCLEU, STPC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, ENNVU, GNACU, SDACU, IVAC, LOKB, FSSIU, CPUH.U, GOAC.U, DMYD.U, TEKKU, JWS.U, KVSA, HCAR, AAC.U, SWBK, FINMU, DLCA, STWO, NGAB, AACQU, HMCOU, RBAC, HCICU, TREB, DLCAU, PRSR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 328,122 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 108,804 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB) - 1,625,970 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 61,108 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.44%
- News Corp (NWS) - 640,461 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 330,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 165,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 141,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 176,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 759,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 312.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 147,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morningstar Inc (MORN)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 61,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 290.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 359,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Star Peak Corp II (STPC)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Star Peak Corp II by 375.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 292,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,425,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HumanCo Acquisition Corp (HMCO)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp by 61.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 236,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51.Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8.
