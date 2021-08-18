We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. Buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, PagSeguro Digital, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Twitter Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, PagSeguro Digital, Brinker International Inc, Vimeo Inc, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Twitter Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Rush Street Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northern+right+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 328,122 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
  2. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 108,804 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
  3. Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB) - 1,625,970 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  4. Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 61,108 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.44%
  5. News Corp (NWS) - 640,461 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 330,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 165,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 141,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 176,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 759,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 312.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 147,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 61,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 290.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 359,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Star Peak Corp II (STPC)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Star Peak Corp II by 375.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 292,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,425,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HumanCo Acquisition Corp (HMCO)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp by 61.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 236,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
