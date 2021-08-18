Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. Buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, PagSeguro Digital, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Twitter Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, PagSeguro Digital, Brinker International Inc, Vimeo Inc, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Twitter Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Rush Street Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northern+right+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 328,122 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 108,804 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB) - 1,625,970 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 61,108 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.44% News Corp (NWS) - 640,461 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 330,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 165,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 141,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 176,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 759,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 312.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 147,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 61,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 290.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 359,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Star Peak Corp II by 375.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 292,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,425,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp by 61.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 236,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8.