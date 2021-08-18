Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Shaw Communications Inc,

- New Purchases: NUAN, KSU, PFPT, CLDR, LMNX, QTS, GFX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,727,696 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 2,523,748 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 935,339 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- (ALXN) - 717,127 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.81%
- (WORK) - 2,095,000 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.30%
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.01%. The holding were 2,523,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $291.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 278,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 282,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 2,390,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (LMNX)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 844,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 323,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78.Sold Out: (TLND)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: (GNMK)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.Sold Out: H.I.G. Acquisition Corp (HIGA)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.82.
