Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Shaw Communications Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sand Grove Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, Cloudera Inc, , sells RealPage Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sand+grove+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,727,696 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  2. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 2,523,748 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 935,339 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  4. (ALXN) - 717,127 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.81%
  5. (WORK) - 2,095,000 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.30%
New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.01%. The holding were 2,523,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $291.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 278,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 282,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 2,390,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (LMNX)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 844,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 323,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: H.I.G. Acquisition Corp (HIGA)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP. Also check out:

