Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Netflix Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing C

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Green Harvest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Netflix Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+harvest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 269,550 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.94%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 88,028 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.91%
  3. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 83,799 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 72,058 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.18%
  5. Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 122,506 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.30%
New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 152,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.65 and $90.12, with an estimated average price of $84.93. The stock is now traded at around $90.488400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 63,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 89,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (JHMH)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.16 and $48.01, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.125900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 82,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 61,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.93 and $166.24, with an estimated average price of $161.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 269,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 77.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 123,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $142.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 122,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 91,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 141,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 120,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $167.25 and $246.31, with an estimated average price of $210.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Harvest Asset Management LLC keeps buying
