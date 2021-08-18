Royce International Premier Fund's 1st-Half 2021 Manager Commentary

Fund Performance

Royce International Premier Fund (Trades, Portfolio) advanced 6.4% for the year-to-date period ended 6/30/21, lagging its benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Small Cap Index, which rose 12.2% for the same period. However, the Fund beat the benchmark for the three-, five-, 10-year, and since inception (12/31/10) periods ended 6/30/21.

What Worked… And What Didn’t

Five of the nine equity sectors in which the Fund held investments contributed to 2021’s first half performance, led by Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials. Energy, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary had the biggest negative effect of the four sectors that detracted.

Australia’s Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial), a leading global provider of billing software and customer care technologies for utilities and the telecom industry, was the top-contributing position in 2021’s first half. Hansen reported stronger-than-expected first half of 2021 earnings, announced in late February. Then in early June, Hansen’s share price again gained sharply after the company received an unsolicited proposal from private equity firm BGH Capital to acquire 100% of the company’s outstanding shares at a 25% premium. The next top contributor was Marlowe ( LSE:MRL, Financial), a firm based in and focused on the United Kingdom that provides a range of commercial services and software in four areas: Health and Safety, Fire Safety, Water Safety, and Air Quality. We like the company’s position in essential, critical, and/or mandated services in growing markets, each with a highly fragmented customer base. Marlowe is also an acquisition-led consolidator of its large and fragmented markets, which enables it to re-deploy its cash flows into M&A and breeds cross-selling opportunities and scale advantages. The second quarter saw a steady flow of positive news, including M&A announcements and the release of final results at the end of June that showed improved revenue and earnings.

The two positions that detracted most for 2021’s first half were also 2020’s top two contributors. TKC Corporation ( TSE:9746, Financial) is a Japanese firm that provides tax-related software and services to smaller companies and their tax accountants. 2021 has so far seen no material events that would reverse its previous positive trajectory. In fact, first-half results published in May showed operating profits that were well ahead of TKC’s projections. Its recent share price weakness seems to have resulted from profit taking off its surging stock price in 2020. Japan’s Daifuku ( TSE:6383, Financial) is the globe’s leading manufacturer of material handling and distribution solutions, covering a wide range of markets from automated warehousing to semiconductor manufacturing. We like the longevity of its customer relationships, which typically last 15-20 years. During the first half, its shares fell, in our view, due to profit-taking, the company’s seemingly underwhelming medium-term business plan (announced in February), and the broader unwinding of thematic buying as Daifuku was associated with Japan’s shift to online consumption. Our calls with management, however, confirmed that its medium-range targets are conservatively based on highly visible project pipelines, reaffirming our view that Daifuku is in a favorable position to grow its installation base and widen its deep customer relationships.

Relative to the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Small Cap in 2021’s first half, underperformance came entirely from stock selection—sector allocation was modestly additive. At the sector level, both stock selection and, to a lesser extent, our larger portfolio weightings in Information Technology and Health Care hurt relative results most while ineffective stock picking also detracted in Materials. By contrast, savvy stock selection and a significantly lower weighting in Real Estate helped relative results, as did having no exposure to the lagging Consumer Staples and Utilities sectors.

Top Contributors to Performance Year-to-Date Through 6/30/211 (%) Hansen Technologies 1.54 Marlowe 0.68 IPH 0.63 IMCD 0.61 dormakaba Holding 0.50 1 Includes dividends Top Detractors from Performance Year-to-Date Through 6/30/212 (%) TKC Corporation -0.62 Daifuku -0.36 As One -0.35 Karnov Group -0.31 NSD -0.30 2 Net of dividends

Current Positioning and Outlook

In 2021’s first quarter, we identified the peculiar contrast between the Fund’s relative underperformance and our conviction that our holdings had likely never possessed higher quality, an anomaly we ascribed to the market’s fixation on investing in short run ‘thematics’ (in this case, related to the pandemic) at the expense of long run ‘mathematics’—that is, a company’s ability to create shareholder value. We were therefore very pleased with the Fund’s improved performance in 2Q21, which suggested to us that the global stock market— forward looking by nature—may have started to look past the effects of COVID-19 to a return to something resembling normality. Given our own focus on companies with sustainably high returns on operating capital and strong balance sheets, a return to investing in business fundamentals should benefit the Fund’s performance. There has also been much debate over the last few months regarding inflation. While not explicitly positioning the Fund for such an outcome, we do believe that the portfolio is well positioned for an inflationary environment as a happy byproduct of our investment style. Central to our strategy is the desire to invest only in companies whose customers lack either the incentive or ability to be price aggressive—or the incentive or ability to easily leave. This, we think, gives our companies the requisite pricing power to pass on any cost pressures they may see in their businesses.

Average Annual Total Returns Through 06/30/21 (%)

QTR1 YTD1 1YR 3YR 5YR 10YR SINCE INCEPT. DATE International Premier 9.09 6.40 33.00 14.16 14.63 9.53 9.48 12/31/10 MSCI ACWI x USA SC 6.35 12.24 47.04 9.78 11.97 7.02 6.83 N/A

Annual Operating Expenses: Gross 1.57 Net 1.44

1 Not annualized.

The thoughts expressed in this report concerning recent market movements and future prospects for small company stocks are solely the opinion of Royce at June 30, 2021, and, of course, historical market trends are not necessarily indicative of future market movements. Statements regarding the future prospects for particular securities held in the Funds’ portfolios and Royce’s investment intentions with respect to those securities reflect Royce’s opinions as of June 30, 2021 and are subject to change at any time without notice. There can be no assurance that securities mentioned in this report will be included in any Royce-managed portfolio in the future.