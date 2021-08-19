Logo
ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) ( ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Needham Second Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 (U.S. Eastern time zone)
  • Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (U.S. Pacific time zone)
  • Jefferies Asia Forum on Thursday, September 9, 2021 (China time zone)
  • 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 (China time zone)

Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
[email protected]
In China:The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
[email protected]
