Horizon Global to Present Virtually and Host One-on-One Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25th

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) announced today that Terry Gohl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Richardville, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25, 2021.

Horizon Global’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on August 25th and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host’s main website at www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.horizonglobal.com

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected].

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best in-class products for our customers, engage with our employees and realize value creation for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tite, Reese, Westfalia, BULLDOG, Fulton and Tekonsha. Horizon Global has approximately 4,350 employees.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005803r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005803/en/

