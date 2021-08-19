Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to GAIL (India) Ltd.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (:GRA), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has licensed its UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to GAIL (India) Limited.



The UNIPOL® PP process technology will be used for a 60 KTA polypropylene plant located at their existing petrochemical complex in Pata, India.

Mr. Shri M. V. Iyer, Director of Business Development, said, “We are excited to partner with Grace and their UNIPOL® PP Process Technology at our existing gas cracker complex in Pata, India. The total project economics, which included a catalyst supply agreement, made this an easy choice for us. We plan to produce a variety of homo-, random, and impact- copolymer resins using our existing propylene supply.”

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP Process delivers technology, innovation, and services for plant lifetime performance. The versatile process technology provides the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers in the industry.

The UNIPOL® PP process is a state-of-the-art engineering technology that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers leading total installed cost and operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast startups, grade transitions, and business results. The process technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC® Process Control System, allows for maximum performance.

“We are thrilled that GAIL has chosen our UNIPOL® PP Process Technology,” Laura Schwinn, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business, said. Schwinn added, “Our UNIPOL® PP Process Technology, our catalysts, and our global technical services team will provide GAIL with the ability to produce leading products and help them meet the growing demands for non-phthalate resins in the market.”

All UNIPOL® PP licensees can take advantage of Grace’s strong long-term commitment to ensure their success through support which includes continuous process and product improvements, access to superior catalysts and donor technology, and on-going global technical support for the lifetime of the plant.

Visit Grace’s website for more information about Grace polyolefin catalysts and process technology .

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Process Technology

Grace is the leading supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and has the broadest portfolio of polyolefin catalyst technologies of any independent polyethylene/polypropylene catalyst producer. Grace is an industry leader in offering UNIPOL® PP Process Technology, 6th Generation non-phthalate CONSISTA® catalysts and donors, and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® Process Control software.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication may contain forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; impact of COVID-19 on Grace's business; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology; benefits from cost reduction initiatives; succession planning; markets for securities; the anticipated timing of closing of the Merger pursuant to the Merger Agreement with affiliates of Standard Industries, and the potential benefits of the Merger. For these statements, Grace claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from its projections or that could cause forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in areas of active conflicts and in emerging regions; the costs and availability of raw materials, energy, and transportation; the effectiveness of Grace’s research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting Grace’s outstanding indebtedness; developments affecting Grace’s pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities) relating to past activities of Grace; its legal and environmental proceedings; environmental compliance matters (including existing and potential laws and regulations pertaining to climate change, or our products and services); the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships; the inability to hire or retain key personnel; natural disasters such as storms and floods; fires and force majeure events; the economics of its customers’ industries, including the petroleum refining, petrochemicals, and plastics industries, and shifting consumer preferences; public health and safety concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; changes in tax laws and regulations; international trade disputes, tariffs, and sanctions; the potential effects of cyberattacks; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; the failure to obtain Grace stockholder approval of the Merger or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the completion thereof; risks relating to the financing required to complete the Merger; the effect of the announcement of the Merger Agreement on the ability of Grace to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers, vendors and others with whom it does business, or on its operating results and businesses generally; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention from ongoing business operations due to the Merger Agreement; the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the Merger; significant costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; the risks from litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Merger; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political, regulatory or world health conditions (including new or ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors detailed in Grace’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and Grace’s other filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and on Grace’s website at www.grace.com. Grace's reported results should not be considered as an indication of its future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Grace undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to its forward-looking statements, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the dates those statements are made.

