SP Plus Corporation Selected to Provide Parking & Transportation Services at Reagan National & Dulles International Airports

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), ( SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced its selection by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) to assume parking and shuttle operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).



SP+ is scheduled to take over parking and shuttle transportation services at DCA and IAD on October 1st, which includes more than 32,000 parking spaces between the two airports and 55 shuttle buses to transport passengers and employees. SP+ is also charged with managing valet parking operations at IAD once those services resume after a temporary pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to work with MWAA to bring impeccable service to these two iconic airports that serve Metro-Washington travelers and visitors to our Nation’s Capital and surrounding areas,” stated Bob Reiser, Senior Vice President, East Airports for SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.