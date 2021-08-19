Logo
Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 18, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) second quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday, August 26, 2021, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/42467

b. Teleconference

International call:

1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until September 2, 2021.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10159535

Contact:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438
Knut Johan Arnholdt, VP IR and Strategy, +47 922 59 131
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

favicon.png?sn=NY79507&sd=2021-08-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp---invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-2021-results-301358281.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY79507&Transmission_Id=202108181615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY79507&DateId=20210818
