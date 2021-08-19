Dover's Sara Venkatachalam Named Step Ahead Award Winner Recognizing Female Emerging Leaders For Excellence In Manufacturing

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that Sara Venkatachalam, Senior Manager, Dover Fueling Solutions Engineering, will be honored at the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Awards on November 4, 2021, in Washington, D.C., Presented by The Manufacturing Institute. The STEP Ahead Awards celebrate women making an impact in Science, Technology, Engineering and Production who have made outstanding achievements in both their professional organizations and communities. Venkatachalam is among 130 honorees from more than 100 companies to receive this honor.

"We are proud to see Sara recognized at this year's STEP Ahead Awards," said Kimberly Bors, Dover's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "She is a talented advocate for next-generation digital technologies, and an inspiring mentor and supporter of female talent and diversity here at Dover."

Venkatachalam leads a team that is revolutionizing the consumer experience in fueling and convenience retail, driving Dover's competitive edge in the manufacturing marketplace. Known as the cloud-to-edge team, her group is developing innovative solutions for cloud computing at the edge, enabling fueling devices and site equipment to interact seamlessly with cloud solutions.

Outside of her role at Dover, Venkatachalam participates in several community organizations that help to provide items such as food, clothing and school supplies for those in need.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dovers-sara-venkatachalam-named-step-ahead-award-winner-recognizing-female-emerging-leaders-for-excellence-in-manufacturing-301358244.html

