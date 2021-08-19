Integral Ad Science to Present at BMO 2021 Technology Summit

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science ("IAS") (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that CEO Lisa Utzschneider will join Dan Salmon, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst at BMO Capital Markets, for a fireside chat at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

