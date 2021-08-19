Manulife Investment Management further strengthens emerging markets capabilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Manulife Investment Management further strengthens emerging markets capabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Appoints Bryony Deuchars, CFA, senior investment analyst and Talib Saifee, portfolio manager, to its emerging markets equity strategies

BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the appointment of Bryony Deuchars, CFA, senior investment analyst, to its emerging markets equity strategies effective 16 August 2021. In addition, Talib Saifee is being promoted to portfolio manager on the strategies, effective 1 September 2021. These appointments reflect Manulife Investment Management's commitment to providing resources to best serve its clients and a planned growth strategy to meet the demand anticipated for the asset class. Across emerging markets equity and debt, including Asia ex-Japan, Manulife Investment Management oversees more than $90 billion in assets under management for investors.1

Manulife_Investment_Management_Manulife_Investment_Management_fu.jpg

"We view our capabilities in emerging markets, both debt and equity, as one of our competitive advantages in the marketplace," said Christopher P. Conkey, CFA, global head of public markets at Manulife Investment Management. "This announcement, along with our recent appointment of Endre Pedersen as chief investment officer for global emerging market fixed income, highlights our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients in these asset classes. Coupled with our vast footprint across 10 markets in Asia, we believe we're well positioned to deliver strong results for years to come in this important and growing segment for investors."

Bryony Deuchars, CFA, has joined the firm as managing director, senior investment analyst. Bryony brings more than 20 years of professional experience, most recently serving as a global emerging markets portfolio manager for Mirabaud Asset Management. Previously, she spent time as an emerging markets portfolio manager for Aviva Investors and as an EMEA analyst at Schroders for 10 years, and earlier, at WestAM. Bryony started her career at Deloitte & Touche, where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

"We're delighted to add an investment professional with Bryony's expertise and pedigree. Having spent the majority of her professional career focused on emerging markets, I am confident that she will make an immediate contribution to our team," said Kathryn Langridge, senior portfolio manager, emerging markets equity, Manulife Investment Management. "Additionally, Bryony's experience in relation to integrating ESG principles into the analytic process will fit seamlessly into our own approach, which focuses on identifying best-in-class sustainable growth companies."

Talib Saifee, formerly a senior investment analyst on the team, is joining Kathryn Langridge and Philip Ehrmann, senior portfolio manager, as a portfolio manager. Talib joined the firm in 2019 and has more than 20 years of professional experience. Prior to Manulife Investment Management, he was most recently an analyst and fund manager for HSBC.

"Since joining our team, Talib has been an excellent contributor to our investment process. His appointment to the portfolio management team underscores the strength and depth of talent we have built. It also exemplifies the multigenerational structure we have crafted to ensure long-term continuity of our time-tested investment philosophy for our clients," Ehrmann noted.

The Manulife Investment Management emerging markets equity team was formed in 2014 when Kathryn Langridge and Philip Ehrmann joined the firm from Jupiter Asset Management. The team's flagship emerging markets equity strategy's 10-year performance ranks in the 12th percentile, according to eVestment Alliance.2 Most recently, Kathryn was named as one of the top 20 female managers in the United States by Citywire.3

1As of June 30, 2021 and includes nearly $3 billion in diversified emerging market equity strategies

2eVestment's Global Emerging Markets All Cap Core Equity universe as of June 30, 2021: 3yr: 9%, 5yr: 13%, 10yr: 12% and since inception on December 1, 2010: 12%. eVestment's Global Emerging Markets All Cap Core Equity universe includes Global Emerging Markets equity products that primarily invest in a mixture of growth and value all capitalization stocks. Common benchmarks for this universe include the MSCI EM IMI and MSCI EM.

3Citywire, as of April 30, 2021. Top 20 female fund managers in the U.S. award criteria: highest levels of risk-adjusted returns over the past three years and top-quartile absolute returns in their particular investment disciplines over that period.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD$1.0 trillion (US$834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Manulife_Investment_Management_Manulife_Investment_Management_fu.jpg

Manulife_Investment_Management_Manulife_Investment_Management_fu.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO79786&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-investment-management-further-strengthens-emerging-markets-capabilities-301358416.html

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO79786&Transmission_Id=202108181710PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO79786&DateId=20210818
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment