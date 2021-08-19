Capstone Announces Change to the Board of Directors

Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) ( TSX:CS, Financial) announces that Mr. Richard N. Zimmer has retired from the Board of Directors of the Company effective August 17, 2021.

Prior to Capstone, Mr. Zimmer was Chief Executive Officer of Far West Mining Ltd. (“Far West”), the previous owner and operator of the Santo Domingo project. He joined the Company’s Board of Directors in 2011 following Capstone’s acquisition of Far West. At Capstone, Mr. Zimmer served as the Chair of the Technical, Health, Environmental, Safety and Sustainability Committee from June 2011 until April 2019, and most recently served as Chair of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee.

Darren Pylot, President & CEO commented, “Rick was instrumental in the integration and advancement of the Santo Domingo project and contributed his invaluable expertise to our Board through the years. We thank him for his significant contributions and dedication to Capstone over his ten years of service on our Board.”

ABOUT CAPSTONE MINING CORP.

