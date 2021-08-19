Logo
Grupo Mateus: Notice to the Market - Increase in Shareholder Interest

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO LUIZ, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2021

SÃO LUIZ, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Mateus has just published a notice to the market informing that, as of August 17, 2021, Squadra Investimentos holds a shareholder position of above 5% of the total issued common shares. This was the first time that the company, almost a year after its IPO, recorded an share acquisition at this level.

The increase occurred after the release of 2021 second quarter results, which showed that the Company maintained its strong growth pace, with a 29% increase in net revenue. The good performance is mainly due to the strong expansion plan, with the inauguration of 45 stores in the 12-month period ended in June 2021.

In addition to the robust expansion in the states where the Company was already present (Maranhão, Pará and Piauí), Grupo Mateus now has two stores in the state of Ceará (Tianguá, opened in May/2021 and Sobral, opened in August/2021) and as announced during the 2Q 21 earnings presentation, it will expand its operations to the other states in the Northeast region, thus including the states of Pernambuco, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, which increases in 134% the addressable market for the Group's businesses.

Contact:
Marcelo Korber
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +55 11 97130-7170

favicon.png?sn=SP80240&sd=2021-08-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-mateus-notice-to-the-market---increase-in-shareholder-interest-301358504.html

SOURCE Grupo Mateus

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP80240&Transmission_Id=202108182040PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP80240&DateId=20210818
