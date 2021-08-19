Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or "the Company") ( : ANVS) investors that acquired securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

After the market closed on July 28, 2021, Annovis reported clinical trial data for Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease patients relative to a placebo. On July 29, 2021 Annovis’ stock price declined by $65.94 per share, or approximately 60.25%, on this news from $109.44 per share to close at $43.50 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising