Rio Tinto and WA Government launch industry first vaccination blitz

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rio Tinto is partnering with the Western Australian Government to launch a COVID-19 vaccination blitz targeting communities in the Pilbara and the fly-in fly-out workforce.

Following positive discussions between Rio Tinto and the WA Department of Health, vaccination hubs will be established in the Pilbara and at a trial clinic at Perth Airport to make vaccinations more accessible.

Starting with Tom Price, planning is underway for hubs at several locations in the Pilbara, with vaccines available to members of the local community, Indigenous communities, Rio Tinto employees, contractors and their families.

Rio Tinto is working with the Department of Health and the Shire of Ashburton and is close to finalising a location for the proposed Tom Price hub. The facility could potentially offer vaccines to the entire adult population of Tom Price and surrounding communities.

Rio Tinto’s COVID-19 screening facilities at Perth Airport (T2 and T3) will also be modified to include ‘pop-up’ vaccination hubs to target workers returning to Perth. The hubs will initially be available to Rio Tinto’s FIFO workforce, who regularly travel to and from the Pilbara, with the option to expand the vaccination service to the wider FIFO community.

The initial vaccination blitz is expected to commence in September, subject to availability of vaccines. Rio Tinto will work with the WA Government to finalise details in the coming weeks.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott said the company stood ready to support the WA Government’s vaccination rollout in any way it can.

“We are pleased to work in partnership with the WA Government on this industry-first vaccination blitz, which we expect will help boost vaccination rates in the Pilbara.

“This is an important development in our state’s effort to combat COVID-19. We know vaccinations are our best way out of this pandemic and we are very happy to convert our existing screening facilities, which have helped keep COVID-19 out of our operations and vulnerable communities for almost 18 months, to include vaccination hubs.

“Given Rio Tinto’s large operational footprint in the Pilbara, we are well positioned to support the WA Government’s vaccination rollout in the region,ensuring the vaccine is more accessible to remote and vulnerable communities.

“Plans are being developed to establish additional hubs in places like Paraburdoo, Pannawonica and Dampier, following the Tom Price vaccine blitz.

“While the initial vaccine blitz at Perth Airport will target Rio Tinto’s FIFO workforce, we will work with the WA Government to make our facilities available to others in the industry and community.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the resources sector has worked hard to continue to operate in a COVID-safe way. The next step in is to play our part in making the vaccine accessible to as many Western Australians as possible.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005863/en/

