Acer Shortlisted for RE100 Leadership Awards 2021 for Clean Energy Efforts

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced that it has been shortlisted for an RE100 Leadership Award in the Key Collaborator category. The Awards celebrate the work of RE100 members who are transforming the clean energy sector. The Key Collaborator category [1] recognizes collaboration with peers and suppliers, through best practice sharing and key learnings to ensure more companies can implement and achieve sustainability targets.

Acer strongly believes that by working together with its stakeholders, it can create a larger, more powerful impact. Currently, 45% of its suppliers adopt green energy, while 50% of its critical suppliers are committed to RE100 or SBT (Science Based Targets). Moreover, Acer requests two tiers of suppliers to participate in the CDP global disclosure system, and will extend the ask to the third tier in 2022.

As a member of the RE100 initiative, Acer has set a commitment to source 100% renewable energy among all worldwide operations and subsidiaries by year 2035.

The RE100 is a global corporate renewable energy initiative that brings together hundreds of large and ambitious businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. It is led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, with a mission to accelerate change toward zero carbon grids at scale.

[1] Four RE100 award categories: Changemaker, Market Trailblazer, Key Collaborator, and Enterprise Leader

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-shortlisted-for-re100-leadership-awards-2021-for-clean-energy-efforts-301358614.html

SOURCE Acer