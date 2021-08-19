Logo
Tata Elxsi partners with DStv in the Digital Transformation of Ad Media Sales

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BANGALORE, India and JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 19, 2021

BANGALORE, India and JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

DMS specializes in advertising on DStv's digital platforms, linear channels, and GOtv. Its mission is to assist global and local companies in reaching a larger audience across Africa and expanding their brand presence with unique platforms and creative advertising.

The major transformation goals were to establish an integrated cross-platform for linear and digital Ad sales workflows. The technology platform support the entire process, from media insights and analytics, bespoke campaign design and budget allocation, to campaign management, optimisation, and post-campaign expenditure analysis.

The transformation consulting team at Tata Elxsi created a playbook for Digital Transformation of DMS Business operations and further developed and integrated a complete Digital Transformation solutions, including a custom Programmatic Trading Portal that powerfully blends design and digital technologies to make it intuitive, easy and simple for the DMS specialists, brand managers and media planners to develop and deploy omni-channel advertising campaigns.

The Digital Transformation initiative was carefully planned and implemented in multiple stages, ensuring integration with both Linear and Digital platforms. Automation further helped to significantly improve productivity and business outcomes for the DMS teams by simplifying digital workflows and approval processes.

Furthermore, the platform implements AI-based technologies to assist price modelling, and provides insights and analytics to optimise campaign outcomes.

"DStv media sales has always been deliberate about driving change within the advertising marketplace. This latest innovation is a way to help us transform. As Africa's most loved storyteller, we are excited about the long-term prospects of the business and the opportunities advertisers can experience from our Ad media platform. Tata Elxsi been a key partner in helping us transform how we engage with advertisers and brands to maximise campaign outcomes and reach their target audiences, all through a transparent and easy digitally enabled platform and process," said Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, Chief Executive Officer at DStv Media Sales, MultiChoice Group.

"DStv Media Sales focus has been on digitalization as the essential means to ensure our business operates efficiently, saves cost, and consistently delivers superior customer experience. As a strategic transformation and innovation partner, Tata Elxsi continues to conceptualise and implement solutions such as Shoppable TV, Advanced AI Based pricing modelling, and more, to ensure we are constantly innovating and making DStv the advertising platform of choice in the region," said Rani Bisal, Head of Business Optimization at DStv Media Sales, MultiChoice Group.

"We are delighted to collaborate with DStv Media Sales in their digital transformation journey of Ad Platforms, enriching lives and keeping audiences entertained anytime and anywhere through our engineering creativity. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to a long term collaborative partnership," said Sreekumar, VP Media and Communication at Tata Elxsi.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology Services Company. Tata Elxsi works with leading MSOs, content providers and studios to develop innovative services and applications that create subscriber stickiness and drive revenue growth.

Tata Elxsi is working on various aspects of the Ad-media domain. Our AdTech services ensure profitability with increased inventory fill rates. We offer services that help improve performance across Ad Platforms, Ad Processes, Ad Operation, and Ad Technologies. Please click the link for more information on our AdTech offerings

About DStv Media Sales

DStv media sales division was established about 20 years ago as part of MultiChoice Group, providing dynamic media solutions; handling commercial airtime, on-air sponsorships, content integration, and online sales across a variety of 130+ channel brands on linear TV, VOD, social media, and digital platforms.

For more information, please visit www.dstvmediasales.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO80367&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-elxsi-partners-with-dstv-in-the-digital-transformation-of-ad-media-sales-301358603.html

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO80367&Transmission_Id=202108190130PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO80367&DateId=20210819
