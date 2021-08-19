Adyen publishes H1 2021 financial results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Adyen publishes H1 2021 financial results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 19, 2021

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen's (AMS:ADYEN) results reflect strong profitable growth during a half year wherein longer-term trends (e.g. the digitization of commerce, the shift from cash to cashless) further accelerated and were ingrained in shopper behavior globally.

Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

Summary H1 2021

  • Processed volume was €216.0 billion, up 67% year-on-year
  • Net revenue was €445.0 million, up 46%* year-on-year
  • EBITDA of €272.7 million, up 65%* year-on-year
  • EBITDA margin was 61% as a result of strong net revenue growth paired with the operational scalability of the Adyen platform
  • Free cash flow conversion ratio was 90%, with CapEx at 5% of net revenue

Shareholder letter & financial results
You can find our full H1 2021 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here.

Earnings webcast
Today, at 3 PM CEST, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host our H1 2021 earnings videoconference. You can access the live webcast here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available shortly following the conference.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Adyen
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal.

Important Regulatory Notice

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Adyen's securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.

This announcement is not an offer of securities or investments for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investments in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an investment in Adyen securities. Any investment decision in connection with Adyen securities must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available information relating to such Adyen securities.

This communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons receiving this communication should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction and must not under any circumstances forward this communication to any other person. Failure to comply with such restrictions may violate securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Unsponsored ADRs: As of October 10, 2008, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published revisions to Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b) which permits depository institutions to establish unsponsored ADR programs without the participation of a non-US issuer. Adyen NV does not consent to the establishment of any unsponsored ADR program, and further does not authorize, endorse, support or encourage the creation of any such unsponsored ADR program in respect of its securities. Adyen NV will not actively, directly or indirectly participate in the creation of any unsponsored ADR program. Adyen NV specifically disclaims any liability whatsoever arising out of or in connection with any unsponsored ADR program. Adyen NV does not represent to any depository institution or any other person, nor should any depository institution or any person rely on a belief that the website of Adyen NV includes all published information in English or that Adyen NV otherwise satisfies the exemption criteria set forth in Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).




* As disclosed in our 2020 annual and H2 2020 interim condensed consolidated financial statements, comparative figures have been adjusted since prior publications. Please refer to our H1 2021 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further detail.

favicon.png?sn=SF79948&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adyen-publishes-h1-2021-financial-results-301358478.html

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF79948&Transmission_Id=202108190130PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF79948&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment