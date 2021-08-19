Logo
Just Eat Takeaway.com and Adyen partner to issue cards for corporate expense programs﻿

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 19, 2021

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace, will implement its card issuing solution in the form of Takeaway Pay Card. Adyen's solution enables Just Eat Takeaway.com to issue pre-funded cards to employees for meal expenses.

Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

While Takeaway Pay has allowed corporate clients to purchase from a broad offering of restaurants online, employees can now use the Takeaway Pay Card offline to spend their meal allowance for on-the-go commutes, business trips or regular outdoor team lunches, without the hassle of submitting an expense report. For the first round of implementation, the cards will be rolled out to Just Eat Takeaway.com's employees in Europe. The product is also available to Just Eat Takeaway.com's corporate clients in the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland, with more countries to follow soon, and can be used at listed food and beverage establishments that accept Maestro and Mastercard.

Adyen Issuing provides an expense management solution that handles the end-to-end process in a single platform, allowing for greater flexibility on card usage and real-time confirmation of payments. Adyen can provide virtual and physical cards to its merchants, so businesses have more control and traceability of cash flows both to suppliers and from employees.

"Thanks to Adyen Issuing, employees can shop at hundreds of thousands of offline restaurants and shops — no expense report necessary. No matter if employees are at home, on-the-go or visiting dine-ins, Takeaway Pay is the benefit that serves employees with the most holistic food benefits," says Imad Qutob, Sr. Director Corporate Solutions at Just Eat Takeaway.com.

"We're thrilled to see more use cases of our issuing solution being implemented," said Kamran Zaki, COO of Adyen. "Not only does our issuing solution make it easy for Just Eat Takeaway.com and its clients' employees to shop and dine, but their HR teams also benefit from the instant and transparent overview of employee spending."

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Just Eat Takeaway.com as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 580,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

favicon.png?sn=SF79953&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-eat-takeawaycom-and-adyen-partner-to-issue-cards-for-corporate-expense-programs-301358479.html

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF79953&Transmission_Id=202108190130PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF79953&DateId=20210819
