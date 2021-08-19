Oncopeptides publishes report for Q2 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oncopeptides publishes report for Q2 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Launch dynamics encouraging, but US regulatory situation challenging

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, has today published the report for the second quarter 2021.

Financial overview April-June

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 66.4 M (0.0)
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK 344.8 M (loss: 399.3)
  • Loss for the period was SEK 24.1 M (loss: 401.0)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.32 (loss: 6.79)
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30

Financial overview January-June

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 85.7 M (0.0)
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK 692.2 M (loss: 696.2)
  • Loss for the period was SEK 258.8 M (loss: 698.4)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 3.63 (loss: 12.20)
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30

Significant events April-June

  • An application for conditional marketing authorization of melflufen in the EU was submitted in April
  • Topline results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced in May
  • Patient enrollment in the phase 2 PORT study was completed in May
  • A German affiliate was established in May
  • Clinical abstracts on melflufen was presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology in June
  • New clinical and preclincal melflufen data was presented at the European Hematology Association meeting in June

Significant events after the reporting period

  • Updated results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced on July 8: melflufen met the primary endpoint of superior PFS
  • Overall survival data, also released on July 8, led to the FDA requesting a partial clinical hold of all clinical studies with melflufen, pending further investigation
  • FDA issued a safety alert to patients and health care professionals on July 28, regarding an increased risk of death associated with Pepaxto® in the OCEAN study.

Financial overview of the Group

(SEK thousand)

2021 Apr-Jun

2020 Apr-Jun

2021 Jan-Jun

2020 Jan-Jun

2020 Jan-Dec

Net sales

66,374

-

85,729

-

-

Gross profit

63,552

-

82,579

-

-

Gross margin

96 %

N/A

96 %

N/A

N/A

Operating loss

-344,836

-399,332

-692,167

-696,208

-1,591,279

Loss after tax

-24,116

-401,041

-258,780

-698,370

-1,594,693

Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)

-0.32

-6.79

-3.63

-12.20

-25.57

Cash flow from operating
activities

-346,695

-285,665

-733,409

-598,506

-1,296,509

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

999,384

937,773

999,384

937,773

840,255

R & D costs/operating expenses, %

41 %

57 %

45 %

63 %

54 %

Conference call for investors, analysts and the media

Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a webcast with a Q&A session at 12:00 CEST. The event will be hosted by CEO, Marty J Duvall, CMO, Klaas Bakker and CFO, Anders Martin-Löf.

The webcast will be streamed via this link which can also be found on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.

Phone numbers for participants from:

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51 PIN: 51415302#
Europe: +44 3333 000 804 PIN: 51415302#
USA: +1 8558570686 PIN: 51415302#

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: [email protected]
Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

Linda Holmström, Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: [email protected]
Cell phone: +46 70 873 40 95

This information is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 CET on August 19, 2021.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from PDC platform, PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide), has been launched in the U.S., for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program including the global phase 3 studies OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. In 2021 the second compound from the PDC platform, OPD5, is estimated to enter clinical development.

Oncopeptides has approximately 300 coworkers. The global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-publishes-report-for-q2-2021,c3399286

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO80386&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncopeptides-publishes-report-for-q2-2021-301358629.html

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO80386&Transmission_Id=202108190207PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO80386&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment