Epson Signs Advanced Industrial Products as Distributor in Kentucky and West Virginia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Epson Signs Advanced Industrial Products as Distributor in Kentucky and West Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Affordable, Easy-to-Use Epson Robot Solutions and AIP Technical Support Meet Customer Automation Needs in Diverse Markets

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world,1 today announced it signed Advanced Industrial Products (AIP), an award-winning factory automation and robotics supplier, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions. As manufacturers look to automate small, intricate processes as well as pick-and-place and assembly applications, this new partnership makes automation attainable, simple and affordable to AIP customers in the states of Kentucky and West Virginia. Epson's cost-efficient, easy-to-use solutions combined with AIP's highly technical sales staff and engineers will help open the doors to build new relationships in automotive, food, beverage, and medical markets.

Epson_America_Inc_Logo.jpg

"We take pride at AIP in providing exceptional customer service with our knowledgeable, highly-trained technical sales and engineer teams to help make the pre- and post-sale process seamless," said Jack Lopipero, President, AIP. "Epson's high level of attentiveness and business values translate into outstanding support to distributor partners, making them an ideal manufacturer to work with. In fact, AIP was so pleased to learn Epson shares a similar business model that we can leverage moving forward to deliver the best experience for customers."

AIP offers the full lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA, 6-Axis robots and integrated options. Epson's affordable robot solutions combined with outstanding quality and support offers AIP customers a broad spectrum of products to meet automation needs.

"Epson's customer first philosophy coupled with AIP's hands-on, customer-centric approach makes them an ideal partner," said Tom Versfelt, vice president of Channel and Commercial Sales, Epson America. "AIP has demonstrated phenomenal customer service and support, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader in supplying automation system solutions in the Kentucky and West Virginia area. We are thrilled to help support their growth as a business and work together to break into new markets of automation."

About Advanced Industrial Products, Inc.
Advanced Industrial Products, Inc. (AIP) offers customers engineered automation system solutions provided by their highly trained associates. AIP is an industry leader committed to outstanding customer service, engineering, and technical support. AIP's goal is to consistently improve the value delivered to their customers, suppliers, and associates.

AIP is positioned to help customers reduce their supplier base with product support for world-class manufacturers of industrial automation, robotics and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) components. With technical engineering support, AIP helps customers design, engineer, install and initiate new projects and make improvements to existing systems. AIP also provides customers with hands-on training classes taught by their own factory-trained engineers. For more information, visit https://www.aip-usa.com/ or contact [email protected].

About Epson Robots
Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA80113&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-signs-advanced-industrial-products-as-distributor-in-kentucky-and-west-virginia-301358572.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA80113&Transmission_Id=202108190301PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA80113&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment