Loveland Launches Sculpture Quest With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the city of Loveland, Colorado launched their third virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Loveland Sculpture Quest” has residents and visitors stopping by sculpture parks throughout the city.

Those in the area can download the Eventzee app and enter the join code “LoveArt” to participate in the ongoing event. The city has prepared Completion Prizes of a Sculpture Quest Sticker and One Free Adult Admission to the Loveland Museum Gallery. There are also larger prizes in 3 other categories, two of which involve Eventzee’s built-in Leaderboard and the User Media section for admins. The virtual event features QR code, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. The last day of the event is Friday, November 12.

“We’re delighted that the city of Loveland has chosen Eventzee to highlight the beautiful and varied public artwork in their city,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “Loveland events are extremely well-designed and make good use of what Eventzee has to offer!”

Loveland’s first Eventzee hunt, “The Hunt for the Loveland Holiday Gnomes,” took place from mid November 2020 to January 1 2021. Unlike the current “Sculpture Quest,” which features permanently installed sculptures, “The Hunt” featured garden gnomes hidden by staff especially for the event.

“After the success of our Eventzee hunt last year, we’re excited to head into Fall with the all new Sculpture Quest,” said Chris Bierdeman, Tourism Group Sales Coordinator for Visit Loveland. “This is the first contest we’ve run with Loveland Art in Public Places, and this program is the perfect way for people to enjoy the sculptures as the season changes.”

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at [email protected] or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About the City of Loveland Cultural Services Department and the Visual Arts Commission

The City of Loveland Cultural Services Department is dedicated to promoting and enriching the quality of life by providing diverse cultural experiences through history, all forms of artistic expression and in community celebration. The Visual Arts Commission oversees the City’s Arts in Public Places Program, which sets aside 1% of all City capital projects of $50,000 or more. They accept gifts of art from private donors for placement on City property; make purchases of art for the City’s art collection; provide for suitable display of the collection; and provide for maintenance of the collection. To learn more, please visit lovelandpublicart.org and follow their social channels at facebook.com/LovelandPublicArt and @lovelandpublicart on Instagram and Twitter.

About Visit Loveland

Just 45 minutes north of Denver, Loveland is hailed as the gateway to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. Loveland is the ideal base camp for all of your northern Colorado adventures. Whether you are looking for an authentic arts community, brewery/distillery tours, unique shopping districts, world-class recreation, or inspiring events, Loveland, Colorado has Everything you Love! To learn more, please visit visitloveland.com and follow their social channels at facebook.com/VisitLovelandCO and @visitlovelandco on Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

