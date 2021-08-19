New Partnership Between Mercer and Qualtrics to Help Organizations Create Impactful Employee Experience and Benefits Programs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Partnership Between Mercer and Qualtrics to Help Organizations Create Impactful Employee Experience and Benefits Programs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PROVO, Utah. and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021

PROVO, Utah. and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, and Mercer, a leading global HR consulting and asset management firm, announced a new partnership that will help top brands better understand employee attitudes and preferences to develop more impactful employee experience and benefits programs. The new partnership allows companies to combine the power of Qualtrics XM Platform™ with Mercer's leading EX advisory services and HR expertise.

Qualtrics_XM_Logo.jpg

With the labor market hitting a 20-year high, employers are looking for new ways to attract and retain top talent. Recent Qualtrics research shows that nearly half of the workforce says they intend to look for a new job in the next 12 months and that offering generous benefits packages is a top perk employees are requesting as they look for new jobs. Companies that focus on improving the employee experience will be able to set themselves apart in a competitive labor market.

The new partnership helps organizations around the world understand employee sentiment and identify which actions HR leaders and managers can take to improve the everyday experiences of their workforces. With access to Qualtrics market-leading XM Platform, companies can create employee listening programs that help leaders quickly understand and act on insights about things like benefit preferences, hybrid work models, and manager effectiveness. Businesses can then leverage Mercer's employee expertise to create and improve company cultures that center on employees, create optimal benefits packages, and make data-driven decisions that improve the employee experiences.

"Organizations are increasingly using digital tools to gather employee input. To get the highest impact from this technology investment, they need to strategically design their employee listening and response programs," said Ilya Bonic, President of Mercer's Career business and Head of Mercer Strategy. "Mercer is excited to partner with a leading-edge technology like Qualtrics to help clients do just this, so they can fully realize the value of their employee experience data."

"Employee expectations continue to evolve in the new world of work. Companies need to listen to their employees closely and often to contend in a competitive labor market," said Qualtrics Global Head of Ecosystem, R.J. Filipski. "Partnering with Mercer extends the benefits of our platform to their worldwide membership as we help companies globally improve the experiences they deliver to their employees."

To learn more about the partnership between Mercer and Qualtrics, please visit: qualtrics.com/partnerships/.

About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Mercer
Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 78,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $18 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA80258&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partnership-between-mercer-and-qualtrics-to-help-organizations-create-impactful-employee-experience-and-benefits-programs-301358566.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA80258&Transmission_Id=202108190530PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA80258&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment