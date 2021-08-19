Logo
SV Health Investors Announces Three Realizations in its Growth Equity Portfolio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SV Health Investors ("SV"), a leading global health care investment firm, is pleased to announce a series of realizations from its growth equity portfolio:

On August 6, HillRom (NYSE: HRC) completed the acquisition of SV's portfolio company Bardy Diagnostics ("BDx"). In 2016, SV partnered with founder Dr. Gust Bardy to support the commercial launch of the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor, a best-in-class ambulatory cardiac monitor. The CAM offers both superior patient convenience and improved data capture. During the course of SV's partnership with BDx, the company built an increasingly sophisticated services capability and grew revenue ten-fold. SV wishes the BDx team continued success under the HillRom umbrella.

SV portfolio company Healthify agreed to be acquired by WellSky on July 29. SV invested in Healthify in 2019 following extensive research into social determinants of health, the impact of access to food, housing, and childcare on health outcomes. Healthify's technology and networks integrate social services into the clinical ecosystem. SV extends its congratulations to co-founder and CEO Manik Bhat and the entire mission-focused team at Healthify.

Also on July 29, Bioventus (NASDAQ: BVS) announced a definitive agreement to acquire SV portfolio company Misonix in a cash and stock transaction. SV's involvement began in 2017 when it invested in Solsys and its leading cellular and tissue-based products for regenerative wound healing. Two years later, Misonix acquired Solsys to augment its surgical and wound care solutions platform; SV joined the Misonix board of directors. The recently announced Bioventus / Misonix combination will build broad capabilities across the spine, lower extremity, and wound care markets. SV thanks Misonix CEO Stavros Vizirgianakis and Solsys co-founders Allan Staley and Guy Levy for their commitment to patients and shareholders.

These realizations further validate SV's growth equity strategy of partnering with founders and executives and their commercial-stage companies to drive growth and deliver solutions that broaden patient access, improve health outcomes, and lower costs. SV believes that the growing adoption of technology by the U.S. health care industry will enable and accelerate this mission.

About SV Health Investors
SV Health Investors is a leading healthcare fund manager with $2.6B assets under management. The SV family of funds invests across stages, geographic regions and sectors, with expertise spanning healthcare services / technology, medical products, biotechnology, dementia and public equities. SV Growth Fund is sector-focused and thesis-driven to seize opportunities and address the most pressing industry challenges by providing growth capital and liquidity for industry leaders transforming healthcare. For more information, please see www.svhealthinvestors.com.

Media contact:
Dana O'Brien
SV Health Investors
[email protected]

SOURCE SV Health

