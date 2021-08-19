Mobivity's Trusted Redemption™ Technology Awarded Patent from U.S. Patent & Trademark Office

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mobivity's Trusted Redemption™ Technology Awarded Patent from U.S. Patent & Trademark Office

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital Redemption Technology Delivers Real-Time Offer Attribution and Ensures One-Time Use to Mitigate Coupon Fraud

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( MFON), a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office has awarded Mobivity's Trusted Redemption™ technology U.S. Patent 10,949,868, allowing brick and mortar brands to accurately accept and track omnichannel coupon redemptions at the point of sale (POS) without requiring POS system integration.

“Generous offers help move the needle with lapsed or infrequent customers, but restaurants and other brick and mortar brands are very cautious with them because ROI can be difficult to track and offer misuse cuts into the bottom line,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman & CEO. “With our patented redemption technology, Mobivity can assure brands of one-time offer use, with attribution and without the need to be integrated with their POS system.”

Available via its SmartMessageTM and Unified Offers™ solutions, Mobivity’s patented Trusted Redemption technology enables marketers to tie every text, email, push notification, broadcast and social media offer and message to an in-store transaction, which enables precise calculation of return on marketing spend. Built-in capabilities for capturing date, time, location and offer in real-time enables a seamless guest experience while providing accurate promotion attribution and preventing coupon fraud and abuse.

“Our deep expertise in working with brick-and-mortar brands helped inform the development of this technology which has now tracked more than 50 million redemptions,” added Becker. “Brands need to know more than clicks, and our POS-agnostic implementation allows us to stand up a new program in under 90-days.”

Mobivity’s patented Trusted Redemption technology features:

  • Precise Promotion & Offer Attribution – Marketers are able to tie every message and offer to an in-store or online redemption across every channel and can analyze redemptions nationally, regionally, by market, by franchisee or store.
  • POS-Independent Support – Brands can set up and receive redemption data for every store, regardless of POS provider and platform. The technology supports manual redemption tracking, scannable offer codes and other in-store and online redemptions.
  • Built-In Fraud Protection – A unique landing page link and countdown offer timer plus real-time redemption support for unified creation and management of trackable offer codes enables marketers to personalize offers based on past purchase behavior while ensuring one-time use to minimize unauthorized coupon sharing and redemptions.
  • Support for Advanced Attribution – With the option to add POS data, brands can match the day, time and location of offer redemptions to POS data helping calculate ROI and inform promotion strategies.

Mobivity SmartMessage and Unified Offers with Trusted Redemption technology is a part of Mobivity’s highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate wide and at the local franchise level.

To learn more about how Mobivity can put the power of messaging to work for QSR and multi-unit franchise brands, visit mobivity.com/messaging or call (877) 282-7660.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Media Contacts:
Meggan Manson • Mobivity PR, Young & Associates
[email protected] • (301) 371-6995

Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
[email protected] • (646) 536-7331

ti?nf=ODMxMTc5NCM0MzY1ODgxIzIwODkyNjc=
Mobivity-Holdings-Corp-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment