Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care in the U.S. and a New Product for Professional and Consumer Care in Switzerland

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched two new dental products. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse is Sonoma’s second dental product in the U.S., and was developed with its partner Gabriel Science, LLC. Additionally, in Switzerland, Sonoma and its partner, Medical Systems Solutions, have launched Microdacyn® Oral Care for both professional and consumer use.

After successfully launching Endocyn® for root canal irrigation in December 2020, Sonoma’s second dental product in the U.S. is an oral hygiene rinse. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse uses Sonoma’s patented Microcyn® technology to cleanse teeth, gums, and mouth.

For more information and to buy OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse please visit http%3A%2F%2Fsonomapharma.com%2Forogenix-oral%2F.

In Europe, Microdacyn60® Oral Care is intended to combat oral and pharyngeal infections and inflammation, and reduce pain and coughing. Sonoma’s dental products do not stain the teeth, and are manufactured using the safe and effective evidence-based Microcyn® technology. For more information and to buy Microdacyn60 Oral Care please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.medicalsol.ch%2Fprodukte%2Fwundbehandlung%2Fmicrodacyn60-oral-care%2F.

“We believe the OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse and the Microcyn family of hypochlorous acid products will help dentists and their patients achieve healthy gums, teeth, and oral cavity,” said Dr. Mark Fontenot, managing member at Gabriel Science, LLC.

“Microdacyn60® Oral Care offers a superior alternative for oral and throat care. Not only in dentistry, but also in general oral and pharyngeal care such as intubated patients, we see the great benefits of Microdacyn60 Oral Care as an alternative for widely used chlorhexidine-based products,” commented Mr. Edgar Sommer, General Manager at Medical System Solutions.

“We are pleased to bring the oral rinse to dental offices in the U.S., and for both professional and consumer use in Europe. Gabriel Science and Medical System Solutions are ideal partners for advancing our dental and oral care line of products,” said Bruce Thornton, COO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “Our proprietary Microcyn technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety.”

About Gabriel Science, LLC

Gabriel Science, LLC is a life science company dedicated to providing advanced therapies and products for the professional management of oral, dental, and head and neck conditions. In collaboration with leading clinicians, Gabriel Science distributes and sells proprietary products for tissue regeneration, wound healing, and oral, head and neck disease management. Gabriel Science is a U.S.-based company located in Niwot, Colorado (www.gabrielscience.com).

About Medical Systems Solutions

Medical Systems Solution AG is a Swiss Medtech company established in 2006. The company offers added value innovative products in the fields of Oral Care, Wound management, Surgery and Anaesthesia/ICU. The company’s expertise within various medical areas makes Medical Systems Solution a true valuable partner in finding the most effective- and economically adequate solutions within complex medical situations. (www.medicalsol.ch)

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “develop” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

