David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has appointed acclaimed creative icon David Droga, founder and chairman of Droga5, as Accenture Interactive’s new CEO and creative chairman, effective September 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005270/en/

Droga.jpg

David Droga, CEO and Creative Chairman, Accenture Interactive (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Whipple, who has led Accenture Interactive for the last ten years, has announced his retirement from Accenture. Under Brian’s leadership, in fiscal year 2020 (ended Aug. 31, 2020), Accenture Interactive grew to $10.6 billion in revenue and was named the world’s largest digital agency network by Ad Age for six consecutive years.

In his new global role, Droga will drive creative excellence, customer experience and business innovation — which leverages the unique capabilities of Interactive, including the power of the depth and breadth of Accenture — to accelerate results that sustain business growth. As global enterprises adapt to new customer needs, expectations and opportunities across industries, Accenture is helping set a new standard for customer connection, sales and marketing — with capabilities from brand to data and artificial intelligence, to the latest technology, to marketing operations.

“At a time when our clients are led by purpose, brand and the transformation of experience, David’s global perspective and unmatched creative track record allows us to help clients unlock business and human outcomes in unprecedented ways,” said Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture.

“I would like to thank and recognize Brian Whipple for his foundational role in building Accenture Interactive’s strong business, driving its rapid growth and for pioneering a disruptive business model that will continue redefining the industry,” said Sweet.

Droga is best known as the founder of the celebrated advertising firm Droga5. Under his influential leadership, Droga5 has been named Agency of the Year more than 25 times and was most recently named Agency of the Decade by both Adweek and AdAge. Prior to founding Droga5, Droga was the first-ever Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of the Publicis Network and held key creative leadership roles across agencies in the UK, Asia and Australia. To date, he is the most awarded creative at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the youngest person ever inducted into the New York Art Directors Club Hall of Fame and awarded with the Cannes Lions Lifetime Achievement Award, the Lion of St. Mark. Droga will report to Sweet and join the company’s Global Management Committee.

“Accenture Interactive has rapidly become the leading digital powerhouse at the intersection of data, creativity and technology,” said Droga. “As the world seeks to build back better, Interactive will continue to play a critical role in creating 360° value for our clients. I look forward to putting further emphasis on our creative excellence, coupling it with our world-class ingenuity and proven expertise in Interactive and experiences.”

The demand for experience-led transformation continues to accelerate and is top-of-mind for CEOs as businesses reimagine the need for B-to-B transformations using B-to-C experiences amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A large majority (77%) of CEOs said they will fundamentally change how their companies interact with customers as a priority to drive business growth, Accenture+Research found.

Droga5 has been part of Accenture since being acquired in 2019. Together, Droga5 and Accenture Interactive have created transformative brand experiences for many of the world’s leading brands, including Accenture, Kimberly Clark, Amazon and lululemon.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Accenture Interactive

Accenture Interactive is reimagining business through experience. We drive sustainable growth by creating meaningful experiences that live at the intersection of purpose and innovation. By connecting deep human and business insights with the possibilities of technology, we design, build, communicate and run experiences that make lives easier, more productive and rewarding. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world’s largest digital agency by Ad Age and has been named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us %40AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005270/en/

