Macy's and WHP Global Partner to Bring Universally Beloved Toys"R"Us Brand Back to American Shoppers

Macy’s, Inc. ( NYSE:M, Financial) today announced a partnership with WHP Global to bring together two of America’s most beloved brands, Macy’s and Toys"R"Us. Toys"R"Us kids of all ages can now shop an expansive assortment online from the most globally recognized leader in toys at macys.com%2Ftoysrus and in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide rolling out in 2022.

“As a Toys"R"Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together. Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

The Toys"R"Us experience at macys.com%2Ftoysrus lets shoppers search for the perfect product by age, toy type, character and brand. From perennial favorite toy cars and dolls to STEM-inspired products for creative learners, Macy’s expanded assortment of the hottest and most popular items, including products that highlight inclusivity, discovery and learning, will offer something for every parent and child. Powered by Macy’s, ToysRUs.com will serve as the dedicated authority for all things toys and play, with highly immersive and engaging content that seamlessly connects consumers to the toy offering at macys.com.

Within Toys“R”Us shop-in-shops rolling out to more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022, customers will be welcomed by Geoffrey the Giraffe before discovering and playing across dedicated sections by age, interest and category, with interactive experiences, activation centers and iconic elements throughout.

Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys“R”Us, commented, “Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys”R”Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way. We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s.”

The Toys"R"Us brand – with its famous jingle "I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys"R"Us kid" and mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe – are synonymous with the joys of childhood for millions around the world. For more than 70 years it has been the most trusted destination for children and parents seeking great toys. Founded by Charles Lazarus, Toys"R"Us became the world's most beloved toy store and a globally recognized household name in the toy category. Today, Toys"R"Us has a vibrant business that generates more than $2 billion in global retail sales annually through nearly 900 branded global stores outside the U.S. and e-commerce businesses in more than 25 countries.

About Macy’s

For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities. For more information, please visit macysinc.com.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, LOTTO® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. The company also owns WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

