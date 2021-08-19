ATIF Holdings Limited Announces 5 for 1 Reversed Stock Split

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ATIF Holdings Limited Announces 5 for 1 Reversed Stock Split

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited ( ATIF, the “Company”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced that on August 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a reverse stock split (the “Reverse Split”) of its authorized, issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of 5-for-1 so that every five (5) shares currently authorized and issued is combined into one (1) share. Shareholders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Split will receive a whole share in lieu of such fractional share. In connection with the Reverse Split, a vote of the shareholders of the Company is not required and as such, no shareholder vote or meeting of shareholders will be held.

The Reverse Split will be effected by filing amendments to the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands. The Company intends to file the amendments with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands on August 27, 2021, and it is anticipated that the ordinary shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 30, 2021.

The Company is effecting the Reverse Split in order to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). As previously disclosed, on July 26, 2021, the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. We believe that the proposed Reverse Split will assist the Company in regaining compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Both before and after the Reverse Split, the Company is and will be authorized to issue 100,000,000 ordinary shares and per share par value will be $0.005. As a result of the Reverse Split, the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from 45,806,952 to approximately 9,161,390.

Shareholders holding certificated shares will receive information from Transhare Securities Transfer and Registrar regarding the process for exchanging their stock certificates. Shareholders who hold their shares in book-entry form or in “street name” (through a broker, bank or other holder of record) will not be required to take any action.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management and investment business with business centers located in Los Angeles, California, and in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to that ATIF will be able to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, are not a guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

ti?nf=ODMxMTg4OSM0MzY2MjI5IzIyMDUwNTQ=
ATIF-Holdings-Limited.png
Media contact:
Anna Huang
+86-139-2726-7157
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment