Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Strategic Partnership with Suzhou Wujiang Hope Bio-Technology Co. Ltd to Jointly Develop New Cell-Tech Based Skincare Products, Cosmetics, and Health & Nutrition Supplements

Shanghai, China, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) ( JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that the Company is developing a cooperative relationship with Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. and has signed a strategic partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with its affiliate, Suzhou Wujiang Hope Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.(“Hope Bio-Tech”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties will cooperate in research and development of new immune cell-technologies for skincare products, cosmetics, and health and nutritional supplements, with a focus on in-depth collaboration in the cutting-edge cellular technology.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd, commented: “With this partnership, Hope Bio-Tech will be conducting research and development on cell technologies for the skincare products, cosmetics, and health and nutritional supplements, utilizing its biotech, immune-cell, and stem cell R&D teams to efficiently develop and launch a new generation of skincare products with cell-related technology for the Company. The partnership with Hope Bio-Tech will help us expand into high-end cosmetic products market. We firmly believe that bio cell technology in skincare and cosmetic products will provide our customers top quality product experience and effective results.”

Mr. David Lin, founder and Chairman of Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. commented: “Jowell Global is one of China’s leading e-commerce platform for skincare products, cosmetics and health and nutrition supplements, and this partnership will enable us to leverage our respective strengths and expertise to provide consumers with high-quality and high-efficacy products, and make our contribution to the development of Chinese skincare products, cosmetics, and health & nutrition supplements and brand names.”

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store” and “Juhao Best Choice Store”. For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/

About Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a biotech company dedicated to the field of cellular biotechnology, foundational research, clinical applications, and commercialization. Hope Group’s core technology is the translational development of stem cell technology (mesenchymal stem cells, neural stem cells, and pancreatic stem cells). In addition, Hope Group possess proprietary immune cell therapy platform (NK, ACTL, CAR-NK, etc.) and has the capabilities in innovative vaccine research, bi-specific antibody BsAb with immune cell therapy technology, and stem cell derived skin care applications. Hope Group has cultivated and established a mature technological platform for clinical drug development in areas of anti-aging research, tumor prevention and intervention, and chronic disease management in China. Hope Group is headquartered in Suzhou, a major city in China’s Jiangsu Province. Its facility includes laboratory space designed and constructed in accordance with European Union standards (A+B) and China’s new GMP standards. Hope Group currently holds 55 patents, including 18 invention patents and 37 utility patents. In 2020, Hope Group commenced pre-clinical research for new drug application process and filing for clinical immune cell technology. Hope Group has a market-oriented technology innovation platform that combines production, training, and research. Hope Group achieves good clinical results in cellular anti-aging applications and other related technologies, especially in new skin care products. For more information, please visit http://www.hopecells.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

